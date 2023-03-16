Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for March 16

Is XRP ready for reversal?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.91% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has bounced off the recently formed support at $0.3603. At the moment, one should pay attention to the closure.

If it happens near the middle of the channel, there is a possibility of seeing further growth to the resistance at $0.3667 tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate keeps trading near the level of $0.3546. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price to the $0.40 zone. In another case, traders might see a sharp drop below the mentioned support shortly.

On the weekly chart, the price has once again made a false breakout of the support at $0.3546. Until the rate is above that point, there is a chance to see a bounce back. In this case, the local rise may lead to the test of the $0.37-$0.38 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3628 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

