XRP Price Analysis for 09/03

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market has become even more bearish since yesterday; almost all of the Top 10 coins are in the red except for Polkadot (DOT), which remains trading in the green zone, rising by 1%.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has also declined by almost $20 bln. The current index accounts for $350 bln.

The key data of XRP is looking the following way:

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $11,881,356,680

Price: $0.263964

Volume (24h): $1,560,326,322

Change (24h): -3.28%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Will bears dump the coin below $0.25?

XRP has lost the least among the Top 3 coins. The third most popular crypto has lost 3.28% of its price share, which is much less than the price change of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

On the hourly chart, XRP has bounced off the support zone at $0.2555. At the moment, there is great potential to see a correction after a sharp decline. The liquidity is low, which supports the idea of a price rise to the support at $0.27. However, that will be just a bounce off, but not the start of continued growth.

On the 4H time frame, a correction is also more likely than a drop. The Relative Strength Index indicator is almost on the verge of the oversold area, which means that bulls may seize the initiative in the short-term perspective. In that case, a rise may take XRP to the mark of $0.27.

On the daily chart, the situation is reversed. The crucial support level of $0.25 has not been attained, which means that bulls may try to test it again.

Thus, the MACD indicator is located in the bearish wave without any signals of a potential reversal. All in all, the main scenario is a retest of the $0.25 mark before continued growth.

XRP is trading at $0.2630 at press time.