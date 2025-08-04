Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of Strongest Comeback of 2025

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 9:31
    XRP's price performance certainly suggests presence of power behind asset
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of the most noteworthy comebacks of 2025 may soon be the result of the recovery that XRP is putting on. The asset recovered the $2.90-$3.00 range, indicating fresh bullish momentum following a sharp decline from its July highs around $3.70. At the recent local low of $2.80, a traditional V-shaped recovery pattern is forming on the chart. The 26 EMA, which is now a dynamic support, coincides with that bounce.

    XRP makes statement

    The swiftness and decisiveness of the recovery are the more important parts of the story; in this case, XRP did not pause at support and is already regaining ground against the $3 psychological barrier. It would invalidate the short-term bearish structure and probably allow for a full retest of the yearly high around $3.70 — if there were a confirmed breakout above $3. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The possibility of a new ATH chase remains open from there, particularly if macro sentiment continues to support cryptocurrency assets. The slight drop in volume may be a sign of short sellers' hesitancy. From almost neutral territory, the RSI is rising, suggesting a possible buildup of momentum without becoming overheated. Every technical indicator points toward a possible surge. 

    XRP remaining relevant

    The on-chain health of XRP is also demonstrating strength going beyond the charts. This recovery appears to be supported by the network performance of the asset as transaction volume on the background has been rising quite constantly. The move will be difficult to overlook if XRP closes above $3 with conviction in the coming days. 

    It would attest that buyers are prepared to return to the previous trend after absorbing the correction. One of the few assets displaying a high-conviction recovery setup is XRP, which stands out in a larger market that is still settling since the rally. We may be seeing the start of XRP's most dominant cycle since its historic run in 2017 if the breakout holds.

