Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 15:16
    Advertisement
    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has faced price volatility lately, and the coin has not found stability above the $0.27 level. In the last seven days, DOGE's price breached the $0.265 mark only once but found no boost to sustain this upward move. This is despite a recent surge in DOGE trading volume.

    Advertisement

    Key on-chain indicators supporting DOGE rebound

    However, Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst, believes the tide might change in favor of Dogecoin investors soon. In an update he shared, Martinez noted that daily active addresses, transactions and whale movements are all flashing bullish signals for DOGE.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    He maintained that a surge in these three metrics for DOGE could signal renewed interest and upward momentum for the asset. Martinez suggests that these metrics are currently stable, but a spike in activity could trigger a price increase.

    Notably, a rise in the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with DOGE daily can provide insights into user engagement. A spike in this figure might translate to a positive impact on price.

    Martinez’s prediction aligns with data from Santiment, which shows a correlation between DOGE’s price and active addresses.

    For instance, in November 2024, when DOGE’s price was $0.4284, the daily transacting addresses were in the 1.49 million range. This has plummeted to 73,334, with a corresponding decline in price. However, this decline has faded over the past week, with stability recorded on-chain.

    Similarly, the volume of DOGE transactions suggests growing demand and usage. Meanwhile, the activities of large holders can signal different messages to investors on the market. When whales move funds, it can suggest possible buying or selling pressure.

    Will whales support DOGE regaining momentum?

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Skyrockets to $2 Billion as Price Roars Back
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, as reported by U.Today, Dogecoin whales have gone silent, and transactions from these large holders have dried up recently. Compared to November 2024, current transactions have dropped to less than one-third of their volume. A reentry could trigger positive price movement for DOGE.

    If this happens and investors betting on DOGE Open Interest continue to rise, a shift in price could occur.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 12, 2025 - 14:48
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 14:43
    XRP, SHIB in Red as Crypto Market Reacts to Fed's Powell's Recent Comments
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 12
    XRP, SHIB in Red as Crypto Market Reacts to Fed's Powell's Recent Comments
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD