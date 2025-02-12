3 Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Price Rebound Coming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has faced price volatility lately, and the coin has not found stability above the $0.27 level. In the last seven days, DOGE's price breached the $0.265 mark only once but found no boost to sustain this upward move. This is despite a recent surge in DOGE trading volume.

Key on-chain indicators supporting DOGE rebound

However, Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst, believes the tide might change in favor of Dogecoin investors soon. In an update he shared, Martinez noted that daily active addresses, transactions and whale movements are all flashing bullish signals for DOGE.

He maintained that a surge in these three metrics for DOGE could signal renewed interest and upward momentum for the asset. Martinez suggests that these metrics are currently stable, but a spike in activity could trigger a price increase.

#Dogecoin $DOGE activity has been steady, with daily active addresses, transactions, and whale movements at key levels. A surge in these metrics could signal the start of a new leg up! pic.twitter.com/dBCd6FrG5b — Ali (@ali_charts) February 12, 2025

Notably, a rise in the number of unique wallet addresses interacting with DOGE daily can provide insights into user engagement. A spike in this figure might translate to a positive impact on price.

Martinez’s prediction aligns with data from Santiment, which shows a correlation between DOGE’s price and active addresses.

For instance, in November 2024, when DOGE’s price was $0.4284, the daily transacting addresses were in the 1.49 million range. This has plummeted to 73,334, with a corresponding decline in price. However, this decline has faded over the past week, with stability recorded on-chain.

Similarly, the volume of DOGE transactions suggests growing demand and usage. Meanwhile, the activities of large holders can signal different messages to investors on the market. When whales move funds, it can suggest possible buying or selling pressure.

Will whales support DOGE regaining momentum?

However, as reported by U.Today, Dogecoin whales have gone silent, and transactions from these large holders have dried up recently. Compared to November 2024, current transactions have dropped to less than one-third of their volume. A reentry could trigger positive price movement for DOGE.

If this happens and investors betting on DOGE Open Interest continue to rise, a shift in price could occur.