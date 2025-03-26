XRP Now Supported by Brokerage Giant Interactive Brokers

The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is now supported by brokerage giant Interactive Brokers, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-headquartered firm has also added Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) to its platform.

Interactive Brokers announced support for cryptocurrency trading back in September 2021 with the help of blockchain infrastructure firm Paxos. Earlier that year, then-CEO Thomas Peterffy stated that the firm was preparing to offer crypto trading due to customer demand.

Initially, the brokerage platform supported only Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).

As reported by U.Today , Interactive Brokers also launched cryptocurrency trading for financial advisors in October 2021.

In April 2023, Peterffy, whose net worth is estimated to be $67.2 billion, said that crypto activity was "very very slow" on their platform. Peterffy also stated that crypto is worthless, but he confirmed that he owned some simply because other people believe that it is worth something.

In late 2024, however, Peterffy seemingly changed his tune on crypto. He stated that those who do not own Bitcoin should buy some. The father of high-speed trading endorsed an allocation of up to 3%. However, the billionaire also warned against investing as much as 10% of one's net worth in the volatile cryptocurrency.

After stepping down from his CEO role, the Hungarian-born American businessman remains the largest shareholder of Interactive Brokers.