Advertisement
AD

    XRP Loses 60% On-Chain, but Price Is Up: What's Deal Here?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 10:25
    XRP's on-chain dynamic shows clear drop, but price moving up
    Advertisement
    XRP Loses 60% On-Chain, but Price Is Up: What's Deal Here?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite a substantial 60% decline in the volume of on-chain transactions, XRP has successfully moved up on the market. The possible future direction of XRP is called into question by this divergence. Transaction volumes have declined by more than half, according to recent data, which indicates that XRP's network activity has drastically slowed.

    Advertisement

    Such a decline usually indicates descending investor interest and reduced liquidity, which frequently portends more price difficulties. In this instance though, the price of XRP has shifted in the opposite direction, suggesting that a drop in on-chain transactions does not always equate to a bearish outlook. As it lingers close to the 100 EMA, a crucial resistance level that may dictate the course of its future market movement, XRP is currently at a turning point.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A bullish indication that could spark a recovery trend would be the asset's successful break above $2.50. At $2.70, where prior price action indicates significant selling pressure, the next significant barrier is located. A breakout above this mark would reintroduce XRP into bullish territory and validate a change in market sentiment.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    389,189,413 SHIB Burned as Price Recovers After 10% Crash

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 17:00
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    On the other hand, if XRP is unable to sustain its present upward trend, it may revert to support at $2.10 or even lower at $1.80 where sellers may be eager to buy. Although the on-chain data is concerning, the price action of XRP indicates underlying strength. The battle at the 100 EMA will be pivotal, either confirming XRP's inability to maintain gains or launching it into a recovery phase.

    Related
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    Sat, 01/18/2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    The market may resume its bullish momentum if volume returns and XRP breaks above $2.70. If this is not done though, the asset may become more susceptible to future drops. Right now, everyone is watching to see if XRP can overcome significant technical obstacles and defy shaky fundamentals.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 10:06
    XRP History Hints at March Rebound: What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 9:46
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers 12% Loss, Back Above Key Level
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Loses 60% On-Chain, but Price Is Up: What's Deal Here?
    XRP History Hints at March Rebound: What's Next?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers 12% Loss, Back Above Key Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD