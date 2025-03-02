XRP Loses 60% On-Chain, but Price Is Up: What's Deal Here?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite a substantial 60% decline in the volume of on-chain transactions, XRP has successfully moved up on the market. The possible future direction of XRP is called into question by this divergence. Transaction volumes have declined by more than half, according to recent data, which indicates that XRP's network activity has drastically slowed.

Such a decline usually indicates descending investor interest and reduced liquidity, which frequently portends more price difficulties. In this instance though, the price of XRP has shifted in the opposite direction, suggesting that a drop in on-chain transactions does not always equate to a bearish outlook. As it lingers close to the 100 EMA, a crucial resistance level that may dictate the course of its future market movement, XRP is currently at a turning point.

A bullish indication that could spark a recovery trend would be the asset's successful break above $2.50. At $2.70, where prior price action indicates significant selling pressure, the next significant barrier is located. A breakout above this mark would reintroduce XRP into bullish territory and validate a change in market sentiment.

On the other hand, if XRP is unable to sustain its present upward trend, it may revert to support at $2.10 or even lower at $1.80 where sellers may be eager to buy. Although the on-chain data is concerning, the price action of XRP indicates underlying strength. The battle at the 100 EMA will be pivotal, either confirming XRP's inability to maintain gains or launching it into a recovery phase.

The market may resume its bullish momentum if volume returns and XRP breaks above $2.70. If this is not done though, the asset may become more susceptible to future drops. Right now, everyone is watching to see if XRP can overcome significant technical obstacles and defy shaky fundamentals.