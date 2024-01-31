Advertisement
XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade, Here's What It Fixes

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Major software upgrade introduces several improvements
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 12:15
XRP Ledger (XRPL) has received a major software upgrade that introduces several improvements and bug fixes. RippleX announces the release of rippled (XRP Ledger Server) Version 2.0.1 on X (formerly Twitter).

The release "Rippled (XRP Ledger Server) Version 2.0.1" fixes a few bugs, although there are no new features compared to version 2.0.0.

The upgrade fixes unbounded memory growth when running the path_find command. It also fixes a bug that, in some situations, results in online deletion, causing delays in persisting records to disk. An assert that could occur under heavy load from unprivileged WebSocket connections was also fixed.

XRP Ledger Saw These Two Surprising Growing Trends Into 2024: Details

Other improvements include improved lifetime management of ledger objects (SLEs) to prevent runaway memory usage.

The release also includes an update to the help message about unit test-suite pattern matching as well as the reversion of asynchronously written batches to NuDB. The upgrade likewise fixes broken links in the documentation.

XRPL news

At the start of the week, XRPL reached a major milestone, with Band Protocol integration as the first Oracle provider for XRPL.

This collaboration marks Band Protocol as the primary oracle provider for both XRPL's mainnet and its EVM sidechain. The Band Protocol Oracle has officially gone live on the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain testnet, marking a significant milestone.

XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade; Here's What Changed

In other developments, EasyA, a Web3 education app, has announced its collaboration with Ripple. In line with this, a new learning campaign with EasyA is being launched under the hashtag "60DaysOfXRPL," which will culminate in a flagship EasyA x XRP Ledger in-person hackathon in April 2024.

This hackathon will invite the top developers from the #60DaysOfXRPL learning challenges to pitch their ideas in London for a $25,000 prize.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

