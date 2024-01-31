XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade, Here's What It Fixes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) has received a major software upgrade that introduces several improvements and bug fixes. RippleX announces the release of rippled (XRP Ledger Server) Version 2.0.1 on X (formerly Twitter).

The release "Rippled (XRP Ledger Server) Version 2.0.1" fixes a few bugs, although there are no new features compared to version 2.0.0.

rippled Version 2.0.1 is now available and fixes several bugs.

rippled Version 2.0.1 is now available and fixes several bugs.

The upgrade fixes unbounded memory growth when running the path_find command. It also fixes a bug that, in some situations, results in online deletion, causing delays in persisting records to disk. An assert that could occur under heavy load from unprivileged WebSocket connections was also fixed.

Other improvements include improved lifetime management of ledger objects (SLEs) to prevent runaway memory usage.

The release also includes an update to the help message about unit test-suite pattern matching as well as the reversion of asynchronously written batches to NuDB. The upgrade likewise fixes broken links in the documentation.

XRPL news

At the start of the week, XRPL reached a major milestone, with Band Protocol integration as the first Oracle provider for XRPL.

This collaboration marks Band Protocol as the primary oracle provider for both XRPL's mainnet and its EVM sidechain. The Band Protocol Oracle has officially gone live on the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain testnet, marking a significant milestone.

In other developments, EasyA, a Web3 education app, has announced its collaboration with Ripple. In line with this, a new learning campaign with EasyA is being launched under the hashtag "60DaysOfXRPL," which will culminate in a flagship EasyA x XRP Ledger in-person hackathon in April 2024.

This hackathon will invite the top developers from the #60DaysOfXRPL learning challenges to pitch their ideas in London for a $25,000 prize.