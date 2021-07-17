XRP Ledger Foundation Opens New Office in This Innovative European Country

Sat, 07/17/2021 - 16:00
Yuri Molchan
XRP Ledger Foundation has set up a new office in a European country, choosing the new location for regulatory benefits and little red tape
XRP Ledger Foundation Opens New Office in This Innovative European Country
According to a recent tweet of the XRP Ledger Foundation, it has opened a new office in Tallin, Estonia.

When answering a question why this location was chosen, it mentioned that Estonia is an innovative and advanced place when it comes to regulations with its digital documentation, e-citizenship and other similar things.

XRP Ledger Foundation has called this the main reasons for choosing this country and expects XRPL devs to arrive in the office soon.

As reported by U.Today previously, the XRP Ledger Foundation was introduced in September last year as an independent organization that intended to boost the XRP Ledger adoption and development.

The foundation received grants from Ripple that totalled $6.5 mln.

