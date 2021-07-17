Negative Bitcoin Sentiment on Twitter Now May Lead to Price Upswing, Catching Crowd Off Guard: Santiment

Sat, 07/17/2021 - 09:52
Yuri Molchan
Santiment company believes that despite the current negative BTC sentiment on Twitter, a price surge might follow that will take the community by surprise
According to the tweet published by the Santiment crypto analytics company, at the moment the Bitcoin sentiment on Twitter is negative.

However, while it is happening, there is a higher degree of a possible BTC price surge, as per the Santiment team.

“Twitter Bitcoin sentiment remains negative”

Santiment data provider has tweeted that according to what their analytics algorithm can read, the Bitcoin sentiment on Twitter remains in decline.

However, as the company’s experts explain, the more negative the sentiment gets, the higher is the degree of a potential price rally. They even reckon that the Bitcoin rise that might follow will take the Bitcoin community by surprise.

Traders expect a price drop, the chart says, that's a good thing for bulls.

Besides, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has hit 15, which stands for extreme fear. Last time the index hit this level was March 2020, when the flagship digital currency faced a 50-percent drop in just one day on the Black Thursday.

According to experts, extreme fear in the Bitcoin market and negative sentiment leads investors to better alternatives and may be a sign of an upcoming bull run.

Coinbase Receives 13,003 BTC from Anonymous Whale Over Past 3 Hours

“2013 vs 2021 Bitcoin bull runs”: Danny Scott

Founder and CEO of the UK-based crypto exchange CoinCorner Danny Scott has published a tweet about a curious similarity between Bitcoin charts of today and 2013.

According to the tweets, both charts show a Bitcoin peak in April followed by a decline that lasted for several months.

However, in August 2013, Bitcoin started picking up and demonstrated a rally by the end of the year.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

