Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases “Secret” AI Initiatives

Shiba Inu's Kusama stirs anticipation as he teases upcoming collaborations with the innovative Bad Idea AI Team

Shiba Inu's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has set the community abuzz after hinting at upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) projects in collaboration with the Bad Idea AI team.

In his post, Kusama thanked key Bad Idea AI members and suggested advancements on "secret and not so secret AI initiatives for Shib".

The exact nature of these projects remains veiled, leading to speculation and curiosity within the SHIB community.

An ambitious vision

Dubbed as a "decentralized experiment", Bad Idea AI, merges blockchain, AI, and DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) to create a platform that has piqued interests and raised eyebrows. Their inaugural initiative, CONAIHA (Consortium of AI for Humanity’s Advancement), branded as “the best case scenario group”, seeks to leverage blockchain and DAOs to guarantee that AI evolution aligns with human progress.

The project's native BAD token has already been listed on some major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Poloniex. However, its journey has been pretty volatile. As reported by U.Today, the BAD token witnessed a significant plunge of 35% within hours back in August.

"I haven't gone anywhere"

Kusama recently broke his silence on Telegram in several messages. The lead developer emphasized his ongoing commitment to the Shiba Inu project, asserting, "I haven't gone anywhere". He has alluded to working with multiple international teams, focusing on building rather than mere publicity. Kusama has asserted that building and delivering remains their top priority.