XRP Ledger Achieves Integration on This DApp Store: Details

XRP Ledger has scored a new integration. DappRadar, which describes itself as the "World dapp Store," has announced the integration of XRP Ledger.

The move allows users to use DappRadar to track dApps and NFT collections in XRP Ledger, allowing them to stay ahead of happenings in the ecosystem.

1/ 🛠️New Integration Alert 🛠️#XRPLedger is integrated with @DappRadar!



Users can now use DappRadar to track dapps and NFT collections in the #XRPLedger ecosystem to stay ahead of all things $XRP.



What are you waiting for? Have a look yourself 👇https://t.co/YL237tsXKD pic.twitter.com/kyqKbLLejj — DappRadar (@DappRadar) November 8, 2023

XRP Ledger is continuing to gain new integrations. The day prior, Ripple announced Ripple Payments, a new version of the company's payments product. Among Ripple Payments' offerings is a new integration with XRP Ledger's native decentralized exchange, which will strengthen global liquidity options for Ripple clients while also facilitating customer onboarding into new markets and boosting product performance.

NFT activity on XRP Ledger is increasing. According to Bithomp Explorer, a total of 3,920,298 NFTs with the XLS-20 standard have now been minted. There are presently 3,566,224 NFTs in existence, with 354,129 NFTs burned. The total number of issuers is now 5,890.

The XRP Ledger NFT sector grew in the previous quarter, with average daily NFT transactions increasing 7.3% quarterly to 16,700.

XRPL accelerator returns with second cohort

As stated in a new announcement, the XRPL Accelerator, a program committed to promoting innovation and development on XRP Ledger, has returned with its second cohort of projects. Following the success of the first cohort, Accelerator continues to assist entrepreneurs and builders aiming to scale their businesses on XRP Ledger.

The XRPL Accelerator is designed to assist entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Selected teams will receive a $50,000 program grant as part of the effort. The 12-week initiative, aimed at helping and encouraging builders on the XRP Ledger, has selected 11 projects.