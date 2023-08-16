XRP Leaves Other Altcoins Behind, Here's What Happened

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 13:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple-affiliated XRP token has, for the first time, outperformed other altcoins on cryptocurrency market
XRP Leaves Other Altcoins Behind, Here's What Happened
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Major crypto analyst @BCBacker has posted a tweet, telling his 280,600 followers that the XRP token, favored by many, is currently outperforming the rest of the altcoin market.

XRP has surpassed the 200-week moving average versus the whole altcoin market. @BCBacker analyst ironically tweeted that the crypto market is now measured not in U.S. dollars but in XRP instead.

He also added that, currently, despite the aforementioned news, XRP is in a pullback that has been lasting a week so far and may last longer.

XRP has been in decline since Aug. 9 and has since lost 9.13%, now changing hands at $0.59945.

Today, XRP faced another fall in price, dropping by more than 4% and reaching the aforementioned price level.

Related
Ripple CTO Sparks Heated Debate as He Reflects on Elon Musk's X Revolution

According to another tweet, the analyst now holds more XRP than ETH or BTC; XRP is the number one holding.

As for the two leading cryptos, @BCBacker tweeted that they are more bullish on Ethereum than on Bitcoin. He stated: "I can see a potential path forward with ETH, rather than with BTC. So, if it is any, likely not as big of a % as BTC."

XRP saw a price surge recently after the SEC partly lost its case against Ripple in court. Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple's programmatic sales and sales on exchanges to retail investors do not qualify as securities. However, the judge did state that the company's XRP sales to institutional investors were security sales. Still, Ripple Labs eyes this as a major victory, even though the SEC is now appealing this ruling.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Gains Worldwide Adoption as BitPay Declares Global Backing
08/16/2023 - 13:51
XRP Gains Worldwide Adoption as BitPay Declares Global Backing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Stellar (XLM) Foundation Announces MoneyGram Investment
08/16/2023 - 13:38
Stellar (XLM) Foundation Announces MoneyGram Investment
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Will WhiteBit Explore Bankruptcy? Signs Point to This Possibility
08/16/2023 - 13:26
Will WhiteBit Explore Bankruptcy? Signs Point to This Possibility
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin