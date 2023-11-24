XRP Holders Should Mark This Step to Get This Reward

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP holders have continued to enjoy impressive rewards for being a part of the community as a new airdrop from The Root Network has just been allocated to members of the community. The Root Network, a protocol optimized for metaverse apps, games and experiences, revealed it has awarded over 602,000 Vortex tokens, with The Vortex containing 362,000 XRP and 4.7 million ROOT.

Advertisement

As network activity grows so do the rewards. 🌌



Those securing The Root Network in the last cycle were awarded over 602k Vortex tokens, with The Vortex containing 362k $XRP and 4.7m $ROOT.



Help secure The Root Network by staking ROOT and receive Vortex token rewards for… pic.twitter.com/EL2CRx4xqY — The Root Network (@TheRootNetwork) November 23, 2023

The Root Network, despite having its own native token, adopts XRP for transaction fees as it claims the coin offers cheaper transaction options for its users. The latest reward scheme from these protocols was targeted at its stakers as it confirmed the incentive matches efforts to help secure its network.

XRP holders are among the most favored when it comes to benefitting from airdrop events. A recent report from U.Today highlights an upcoming airdrop from Evernode, a Layer-2 protocol built on XRP Ledger. According to Evernode, the equivalent EVERS will be airdropped into the Xahau account of users based on screenshots it took back on Sept. 1.

Notably, Xahau went live earlier this month, and Evernode is on track to be the first decentralized application to launch on the protocol. Eventually, more XRP holders are bound to be rewarded when the protocol goes live.

Uphold-XRP boost

Riding on its major support for the XRP community, crypto platform Uphold has earned a reputation for launching occasional XRP rewards for its users. As one of the largest holders of XRP, Uphold has found a way to keep the community glued with its reward campaigns.

XRP is currently on a free ride as it no longer has an uncertain regulatory cloud hanging over it anymore. With Judge Analisa Torres declaring that the coin is not in itself an investment contract, the industry might get more promising airdrops as platforms can freely show their support for the coin and its community moving forward.