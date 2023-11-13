First XRP Ledger Sidechain Takes Major Governance Step: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Xahau, the XRP Ledger's first protocol sidechain, has taken a huge governance leap. The governance game portal for the Xahau network has been launched by Bithomp.

The XRP Ledger explorer, Bithomp, has created a platform laying out Xahau's governance game landscape with all of its participants and activity.

1/2 We are excited to announce that we've created the 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 for #XAHAU. 🥳https://t.co/6j3pwSicb5



- View all the members of the Main table and of each of the L2 tables.

- View all the installed hooks on each of the tables. pic.twitter.com/DT4TGJWcEN — Xahau Explorer (@XahauExplorer) November 13, 2023

XRP labs, Titanium, Evernode, digital governance and Gatehub crypto represent individual validators (Level 1), while the Xahau projects table, Xahau dev table, Xahau auditors and enterprise and Xahau exchange table represent a group (Level 2).

On Oct. 31, the Xahau network went live, marking an important milestone. Ahead of its launch, Xahau presented its revolutionary governance mechanism, dubbed the "Governance Game," which will control token distribution, reward active users and ensure network viability.

The governance game ensures that each member or validator has a say in shaping developments in the Xahau ecosystem.

With a total of 20 seats, each has its vote. Some seats represent individual validators (Level 1), while others represent a group of validators (Level 2).

The Xahau Governance Game can be compared to a decision-making body that uses a voting mechanism, similar to a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) that makes decisions based on consensus among its members.

The Genesis Hooks examines validator participation in consensus using the UNLReport while guaranteeing that only those achieving the consensus threshold are rewarded.

GateHub announced shortly after Xahau's launch that it would begin supporting the Xahau network in its wallet and DEX on Nov. 15.