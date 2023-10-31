XRP Hits Multi-Week High Amid Triple Digit Volume Boost

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a not-so-surprising twist, XRP has breached the psychologically important resistance level at $0.6. XRP hit this figure in its bid to close October on a stellar note after rising as high as 6% over the past 24 hours. Riding on the current price level, XRP has broken the stalemate in its rally and has returned to the level it last traded in in mid-August.

XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

While XRP bears appear to be making a move, the current outlook of the coin has solidified its potential to end October with a gain of 15.27%. While this might look small compared to Bitcoin’s 27%, it is worth noting that XRP outranks its peers, including Litecoin (LTC) and Stellar (XLM) with monthly growth of 3.78% and 7.21%, respectively.

XRP's growth in October has several key triggers, with three standing out: the blow dealt to the SEC per the denial of its interlocutory appeal request, the end of the lawsuit charging Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen for deliberately facilitating the sales of unregistered XRP securities and the growing Bitcoin spot ETF sentiment.

Legal clarity rubs off on XRP

These three events can also be seen as a catalyst that can drive the growth of XRP moving forward.

The legal victories unburden the coin and can conveniently welcome both U.S.-based and international expansions. The Bitcoin ETF push will have a tremendous effect on the broader crypto ecosystem, and should Bitcoin go parabolic, most altcoins, including XRP, are bound to follow.

This sentiment was showcased in the past two weeks, when it was rumored that BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF got approval from the U.S. SEC. The impressive resurgence in XRP comes from the rally picked following this event, as well as the triple-digit boost in trading volume, which jumped 131% to $2.2 billion.