XRP Hits Desired 30% Price Increase: What's Next for It?

Original U.Today article

XRP goes through biggest price increase in months, but is there a future?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple payment network, recently experienced an impressive 30% price spike, which market participants have been eagerly anticipating for months. This remarkable surge has brought XRP's value back to levels last seen in November, reigniting enthusiasm among traders and investors.

The primary catalyst behind this price jump is believed to be the potential resolution of the ongoing conflict between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2023. The SEC has accused Ripple of conducting an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP, leading to a long and drawn-out legal battle that has weighed heavily on the digital asset's price.

As speculation about a possible settlement or positive outcome for Ripple intensifies, market sentiment surrounding XRP has improved significantly. This renewed optimism has translated into a substantial price increase, as investors regain confidence in the asset's potential.

Ads Ads Ads Ads

The anticipated resolution of the SEC dispute could have far-reaching implications for XRP and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. If Ripple manages to secure a favorable outcome, it could pave the way for increased adoption of the XRP token and the Ripple payment network. This, in turn, would bolster the digital asset's value and solidify its position as a prominent player on the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu faces ominous pattern

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme-based cryptocurrency, has recently displayed a chart pattern known as the "death cross." This technical indicator occurs when a security's short-term moving average, typically the 50-day moving average, falls below its long-term moving average, which is usually the 200-day moving average. The formation of a death cross often signifies a bearish market trend, signaling that the asset's price may experience a prolonged decline.

Surprisingly, despite the formation of this ominous pattern, Shiba Inu's performance has remained relatively stable. Over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency has managed to maintain a consistent price level, confounding the expectations of traders who anticipated a steep drop following the death cross.

Currently, the crucial threshold for SHIB stands at $0.00001. If the price manages to remain above this threshold, it could indicate that Shiba Inu has the resilience to withstand the potential bearish trend suggested by the death cross.

Dogecoin surges massively

Dogecoin has recently experienced a surge in whale transactions as its price reached a local resistance level. The spike in large-scale transactions involving substantial amounts of the digital asset could potentially be an indication of active profit-taking.

Profit-taking is a common practice among investors who sell their assets to capitalize on gains when the price reaches a particular threshold. In the case of Dogecoin, the increase in whale transactions around the resistance point suggests that large holders may be offloading their positions in anticipation of a downturn.

The uptick in whale activity can have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency's price, as it may create additional selling pressure and exacerbate the ongoing downtrend. The heightened level of uncertainty surrounding Dogecoin's future performance may deter potential investors, further hindering its chances of reversing the downward price movement.