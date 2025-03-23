Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP Hits 2.7 Million Milestone, Teasing Price Comeback

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 12:15
    XRP has reached important milestone, which can push price back up
    Advertisement
    XRP Hits 2.7 Million Milestone, Teasing Price Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On March 19, the number of transactions executed reached 2.77 million, one of the highest spikes in recent months, marking a significant on-chain milestone for XRP. This surge in activity indicates a notable rise in network interaction and usage, which is frequently interpreted as encouraging for investor engagement and asset utility

    Advertisement

    From a price standpoint, XRP is still following a descending wedge pattern and is presently trading at about $2.17. The fact that the asset is still confined between the 50 and 100 EMAs suggests that there is unclear direction. The wedge has been closing, and a breakout in either direction could be triggered by the recent increase in on-chain activity. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The steady decline in XRP's trading volume despite the encouraging spike in transactions indicates that market players are being cautious. Usually indicating waning momentum, this falling volume pattern could make it more difficult for XRP to overcome significant resistance levels in the near future. 

    HOT Stories
    Stellar Breakout Imminent? Analyst Predicts XLM Price Surge – Here's Why
    Peter Schiff Claims China Has Sold Its Bitcoin
    SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge – What's Happening?
    85% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Not Profitable – Why?

    Related
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 12:01
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Technical indicators support this impartial position. As a cap on additional gains, XRP has not been able to move above the 50 EMA resistance line with confidence. A solid support level is provided by the 100 EMA on the downside. Because of the EMA squeeze and the contracting price range, XRP is in a consolidation zone, where a breakout or breakdown is more likely. Maintaining on-chain activity in the future might give XRP the boost it needs to break out of its current range.

    Related
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 12:01
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    An impressive recovery rally is still hazy, though, in the absence of corresponding volume confirmation and a clear move above the 50 EMA. The price action is around the $2.95-$3.00 level, and possible support at $2.30 should be watched by investors, as these could indicate XRP's next direction. Although XRP's on-chain strength is currently a significant plus, price and volume confirmation are still required to confirm a wider recovery.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 23, 2025 - 12:10
    $250 Million Bitcoin Whale Wakes up After 8 Years of Hibernation
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 23, 2025 - 11:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Are Back — Why Now?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Hits 2.7 Million Milestone, Teasing Price Comeback
    $250 Million Bitcoin Whale Wakes up After 8 Years of Hibernation
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Are Back — Why Now?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD