    XRP Gains 11% Weekly as Biggest Breakout in Price History Nears

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP soars 11% in week amid expectations of biggest price breakout in history
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 14:33
    XRP Gains 11% Weekly as Biggest Breakout in Price History Nears
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of the popular cryptocurrency XRP is approaching the end of the second week of September with a cumulative gain of more than 10.3%. As a result of this impressive price performance, XRP rose from $0.5231 to $0.5842, and the week itself was the biggest increase since mid-July, i.e., over the past two months.

    However, looking at the price chart of the popular cryptocurrency, we can see that the price has not yet managed to overcome the key level of dynamic resistance, which stretches back to May 2022.

    There are several reasons for this growth, but the talk about XRP price growth is not new. Among traders and crypto enthusiasts, such a development got a new start with the beginning of talks that XRP could soon make the biggest breakout in its history.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Specifically, we are talking about the large symmetrical bullish triangle that has been looming on the XRP price chart since 2018. If the pattern actually works as it should, then according to various technical analysis models, it could lead to a 360% or more rise in the price of XRP to $4.2.

    Head, shoulders and triangles

    Additionally, within this triangle, XRP is drawing another significant pattern with its price action in the form of an inverted head and shoulders.

    As previously reported by U.Today, the left shoulder formed from May to December 2022, followed by the bottom (head) in June 2023. Since August 2024 we have observed the formation of the right shoulder.

    However, it is important to monitor the key level of $0.65-$0.66 as a break above this zone could potentially take the price to $1.

    Whether a breakout or a neckline breakout is imminent remains to be seen, but it is unlikely that the XRP situation has ever been more interesting.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

