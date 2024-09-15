    XRP $0.6 Price Retrace: Here's Exact Reason Why

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Here's what's keeping XRP down
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 11:35
    XRP $0.6 Price Retrace: Here's Exact Reason Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is currently going through a consolidation phase at the $0.6 price level where it is facing a rejection at the upper border of a symmetrical triangle. XRP has been unable to meaningfully break above this price zone, indicating that it is a significant resistance point. The inability to break above $0.6 begs the question of how strong bulls are right now and if they have enough momentum to push the price higher.

    A symmetrical triangle, which is usually a neutral pattern suggesting a possible breakout in either direction, is what XRP is forming on the chart. Volatility is anticipated to drop as the triangle gets smaller, which frequently indicates that a significant price shift is approaching. But the path of this move is still unclear even though some market indicators point to a bullish continuation.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Generally speaking, symmetrical triangles resolve when the price breaks through the upper or lower trendline of the pattern. A clear break above $0.6 for XRP would indicate fresh bullish momentum and might pave the way for a more significant upward move. Bulls may be able to break through this resistance and push XRP toward higher levels as it continues to rise.

    A bearish breakdown is not completely out of the question though. The symmetrical triangle may cause XRP to retrace further if it is unable to break through and instead falls below important support levels. A significant support level to keep an eye on would be the $0.55 price level as a decline below it might lead to a more severe correction.

    In general, the situation is not as bad as it may seem. Quite often, whenever rejection occurs, assets may see turnarounds, with bulls coming in and pushing prices through despite the initial inability to move past strong resistance points.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

