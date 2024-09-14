XRP Price Prediction for September 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started mainly bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 3.32% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance level of $0.5925. A further upward move is unlikely as most of the daily ATR has passed. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.58-$0.59 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the level of $0.5845. If the candle closes above it, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.60 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP keeps getting energy for a sharp move. The volume has declined, which means neither side has seized the initiative yet.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.55-$0.65 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5868 at press time.