    XRP Price Prediction for September 14

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will rise of XRP last?
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 17:15
    The weekend has started mainly bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has increased by 3.32% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance level of $0.5925. A further upward move is unlikely as most of the daily ATR has passed. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.58-$0.59 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the level of $0.5845. If the candle closes above it, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.60 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP keeps getting energy for a sharp move. The volume has declined, which means neither side has seized the initiative yet.

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.55-$0.65 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5868 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

