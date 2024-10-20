Advertisement
    XRP Failed 6 Times in Row: What Happened?

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP is clearly in trouble as it could not break local resistance level six times in row
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 11:45
    XRP Failed 6 Times in Row: What Happened?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has gone through a discouraging phase of rejection, failing to overcome a critical resistance level six times in a row. Every attempt to push higher has been met with resistance in the price action, making it difficult for XRP to build any bullish momentum. The price zone centered around $0.56 on the chart represents the resistance level that has proven to be a formidable obstacle for XRP.

    The price has failed to close above this level on several occasions, and each time it does not the likelihood of a breakout is fading. A bullish reversal is not evident in XRP at this time, and the recent retracement implies that the asset may still experience short-term downside pressure.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As the price continues its downward trend, a number of support levels might offer some respite. As the initial stopping point for a possible drop, $0.51 is the first critical support zone. The next significant support, which corresponds with a psychological level for traders and investors, can be found around $0.50 if XRP is unable to hold above this level.

    We may witness a further decline toward $0.48 if the selling pressure increases and XRP breaks below these crucial levels. This might signal a more significant retracement and prolong the asset's consolidation period. Bulls may not be fully committed to pushing XRP higher as indicated by the descending volume pattern, which only serves to increase uncertainty.

    XRP is likely to continue its current downtrend unless there is a discernible shift in market sentiment or buying pressure. In this scenario the asset will likely encounter obstacles at significant resistance levels and depend on these crucial support zones to avert further losses.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

