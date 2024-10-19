Advertisement
    XRP Is Not Security, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Reveals in New Claim

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple CLO ends XRP securities argument
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 12:24
    XRP Is Not Security, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Reveals in New Claim
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The argument that XRP is a security remains in the ecosystem despite the clear stance of the Court on the subject. In July 2023, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not a security when traded on secondary marketplaces. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is appealing some aspects of the ruling, it is not contesting the status of XRP as an asset.

    Need for more XRP securities clarity

    With the U.S. SEC filing its Form C in the Ripple lawsuit recently, some community members might not understand the distinction in XRP’s securities status. As such, Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty took to X to provide an analogy to clarify the conversation.

    He shared two images, one showing a Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket at the Hard Rock Stadium and the other bearing the bead-like inscription, "XRP IS NOT A SECURITY."

    Commenting on the post, the Ripple CLO said that XRP is not a security, just as the Taylor Swift ticket is.

    "The secondary market for this ticket doesn’t make it a security—just like trading crypto doesn’t. Not every market is a securities market," he said.

    The post has garnered enough traction on X, with many, including Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal, ironically pointing out how Taylor Swift does not promote the tickets. This directly hinges on regulators' claims that security is an asset that benefits users from the effort or promotion of others.

    Long road ahead

    While it is not the issuer of XRP, the digital currency plays a crucial role within the Ripple Labs ecosystem. As a bridge currency for cross-border settlement, XRP has remained the core focus of Ripple’s payment ecosystem.

    With the SEC’s appeal in the ongoing lawsuit, Alderoty has confirmed the company will file its response in the coming week. With the lawsuit elongated, XRP might have more instability ahead concerning its price growth.

    As of writing, the coin is down by 0.6% to $0.5469 per data from CoinMarketCap.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

