    XRP Eyes Mad Anomaly With 7,900% Surge in Bull Liquidations

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP bulls' liquidations skyrocketed 7,900% as XRP price dipped
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 15:51
    XRP Eyes Mad Anomaly With 7,900% Surge in Bull Liquidations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has seen a jaw-dropping surge in bullish liquidations today, which stands in stark contrast to the muted activity on bearish positions. Data from CoinGlass shows that in the past 24 hours, a stunning $3.95 million have been liquidated from long positions, dwarfing $53,100 from short positions - a staggering difference of 7,900%.

    This anomaly coincides with a 6.3% drop in the price of XRP, indicating a shift in investor sentiment. At the same time, derivative trading volumes for XRP increased by over 83.49% during the same period, reflecting increased market activity amid uncertainty.

    ""
    Source: CoinGlass

    Some community enthusiasts believe that these unusual liquidation patterns could lead to a period of relative stability for XRP, potentially signaling a rebound from key support levels. However, as bearish traders capitalize on the price decline to lock in profits, bullish players are facing losses from the recent downturn.

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

     It is possible that the surge in liquidations of bulls could be due to over-leveraged positions getting squeezed out, margin calls triggered by the price dip, or unexpected negative news events like German government selling or Mt. Gox. Others point to a potential shakeout of weaker hands as less confident bulls exit the market.

    Looking ahead, the focus remains on how these developments will impact XRP's market trajectory in the near term, amid continued market volatility.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

