XRP Eyes Epic Outflows from Korea's Major Exchange to Mysterious Wallet

Thu, 10/05/2023 - 13:52
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Korea's top exchange Upbit witnesses massive XRP exodus amid crucial price action
XRP Eyes Epic Outflows from Korea's Major Exchange to Mysterious Wallet
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, WhaleAlert, the leading crypto tracking portal, has detected a significant movement of XRP tokens today. A staggering 20 million XRP, valued at approximately $10.45 million, were swiftly withdrawn from Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange. What sets this transaction apart is the destination: an unknown wallet, shrouded in mystery.

Related
XRP Case: What SEC Has Left Against Ripple, Regulatory Veteran Answers

However, the intrigue does not end there. Almost as soon as the tokens reached their enigmatic destination, they were dispersed into a dozen smaller tranches, each containing an average of 500,000 XRP, and sent to various undisclosed wallets. Today, only 907,718 XRP remains at the address from which the funds originated on Upbit.

This substantial transfer from Upbit occurred against the backdrop of fascinating XRP price action. The XRP token found firm support at the 200-day moving average, a formidable level of stability. Over the past month, XRP has shown impressive growth, surging by nearly 11%. However, the token's behavior has been far from explosive, even in light of recent news regarding the SEC's unsuccessful appeal in its case against Ripple.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Smash Monthly Trading Records as FOMO Peaks

This scenario paints XRP in a peculiar state of limbo, leaving investors in anticipation. This uncertainty is precisely what may have piqued the interest of major investors, who may be behind this Upbit shift. This ambiguity presents a unique opportunity for strategic decision-making, allowing investors to outline precise points of investment validation and potential favorable outcomes.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Trillions of SHIB Moved From This Top Exchange, Here's Community's Reaction
2023/10/05 13:52
Trillions of SHIB Moved From This Top Exchange, Here's Community's Reaction
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple CTO Reacts to Concerns on Proposed XRPL Feature
2023/10/05 13:52
Ripple CTO Reacts to Concerns on Proposed XRPL Feature
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Jack Dorsey Launches His Own Bitcoin (BTC) Cold Wallet
2023/10/05 13:52
Jack Dorsey Launches His Own Bitcoin (BTC) Cold Wallet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan