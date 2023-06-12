XRP Community Gets Ready for Likely Reveal in Ripple Lawsuit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Expectations are rising in the XRP community ahead of a likely reveal slated for June 13. The publicly redacted documents of former SEC official William Hinman and cross-motions for summary judgment in the Ripple lawsuit are expected to be made available on June 13.

As a result of the recent lawsuits filed against Binance and Coinbase, expectations persist regarding what the Hinman documents may mean for the entire cryptocurrency industry.

The XRP community is similarly buzzing with anticipation. CryptoLaw founder and XRP holders' attorney John Deaton draws attention to the fifth anniversary of the William Hinman speech. In a 2018 speech, Hinman declared Ethereum not to be security.

Bill Hinman Hinman Ethereum Free Pass Emails will be released tomorrow. Let's review the #ETHGATE Timeline and the parties involved. Never Forget. pic.twitter.com/ach1jdJHaQ — Digital Asset Investor (@digitalassetbuy) June 12, 2023

On June 14, five years after the speech, Deaton would participate in a legal panel discussion with Jeremy Hogan, Marc Fagel and Carl Cecere to debate the Hinman documents.

The CryptoLaw founder says that Brett Redfern, former director of trading and markets, warned that the "speech would cause market confusion or more speculation, So why give the speech?"

CryptoLaw founder shares implications of emails

In a tweet, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton offers a reminiscence regarding a tweet that made inferences about potential redactions. He believes the speculations will be resolved as soon as the reveal is made.

Here’s some of us back in December trying to figure a couple redactions out. On Tuesday we all find out. I’ve made one consistent prediction about the Hinman emails:



The emails will highlight Hinman’s massive conflicts of interest. People will ask: “Then why give the speech?” https://t.co/GaXNgsDB4l — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) June 11, 2023

Deaton refers back to his earlier prediction that Hinman's massive conflicts of interest would be brought to light by the emails.

"The emails will highlight Hinman's massive conflicts of interest. People will ask, "Then why give the speech?" Deaton stated.

Deaton added that the emails will not change the Howey analysis, but they will likely show the difficulty of applying outdated 1930s and 1940s precedent to modern-day technology.

He continued by saying the emails will likely help Coinbase and Ripple in the court of public opinion and hopefully drive bipartisan efforts in Congress.