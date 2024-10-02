Advertisement
AD

    XRP in Red Despite Bitwise's ETF Filing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP is struggling to buck the bearish trend despite the ETF news
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 7:47
    XRP in Red Despite Bitwise's ETF Filing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has so far failed to experience a price rally despite the recent ETF buzz. The token is down more than 4% over the past 24 hours, failing to buck the broader bullish trend. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Bitwise, the leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, recently filed for an XRP ETF in Delaware.  

    After some industry participants raised concerns about the authenticity of the filing, Bitwise confirmed that it was not a fake forgery. 

    HOT Stories
    Prominent Trader Brandt Names Pivotal Level That Bitcoin Bulls Have to Reclaim
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Aren't Ready to Give Up, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Dreams of $0.00002 Are Real, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Threshold
    XRP ETF Allegedly Filed by Bitwise
    Scaramucci Teases “Uptober” as Bitcoin Plunges

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has confidently stated that the approval of an XRP ETF was "inevitable" in the US. 

    Advertisement

    While the launch of an XRP ETF appears to be extremely unlikely at this point, the filing is still "noteworthy," according to Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store. 

    Related
    XRP Community Outraged as Ripple USD (RLUSD) Faces Freeze on XRPL
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 10:36
    XRP Community Outraged as Ripple USD (RLUSD) Faces Freeze on XRPL
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In his social media post, the analyst noted that Bitwise is a "highly credible" crypto native fund that "doesn’t just throw stuff at the wall." 

    In June, Chicago-based derivatives titan CME Group announced the rollout of real-time indices and reference rates for the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency. 

    In August, regulated crypto derivatives exchange Bitnomial introduced cahs-settled XRP futures. This product could potentially set the stage for an XRP ETF. 

    Related
    XRP Price Breaks Key Level That May Turn Ultra Bullish Mode On
    Sun, 09/29/2024 - 15:28
    XRP Price Breaks Key Level That May Turn Ultra Bullish Mode On
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Geraci believes that an XRP ETF is probably coming at some point in the future, and Bitwise wants to play the long game. 

    The fact that an XRP ETF is mostly likely not happening anytime soon has likely contributed to the tepid market response. 

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 5:54
    Prominent Trader Brandt Names Pivotal Level That Bitcoin Bulls Have to Reclaim
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 2, 2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Aren't Ready to Give Up, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Dreams of $0.00002 Are Real, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Threshold
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Dominates TOKEN2049 with Lasting Impact and Unmatched Presence
    Shardeum Launches Stage 3 of Incentivized Testnet To Bolster Security and Functionality Ahead of Mainnet
    10 Million MYTH Tokens Airdropped to over 450,000 DOT Holders
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP in Red Despite Bitwise's ETF Filing
    Prominent Trader Brandt Names Pivotal Level That Bitcoin Bulls Have to Reclaim
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Aren't Ready to Give Up, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Dreams of $0.00002 Are Real, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Threshold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD