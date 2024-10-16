Advertisement
AD

    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    At the same time, a spot XRP ETF is unlikely to be approved in the near future
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 20:33
    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Grayscale's attempt to convert its multi-token fund into an ETF might end up being successful, according to leading Eric Balchunas.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this week, the leading cryptocurrency-focused asset management firm filed to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETF. 

    In August 2023, Grayscale managed to score a major court win against the SEC. After the regulator rejected the company's attempt to turn Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. Grayscale then filed a lawsuit against the SEC in order to challenge the decision, and the court ended up siding with the company. Grayscale's legal triumph paved the way for the eventual approval of multiple Bitcoin ETFs in early January.

    HOT Stories
    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says
    What Will SEC Appeal in Ripple Case? Top Legal Analyst Weighs In
    XRP Makes MoonPay Debut as Ripple USD Launch Nears
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars by Staggering 14% Amid Epic Crypto Rally

    Related
    Grayscale Makes Biggest Crypto ETF Push With XRP in Focus
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 12:22
    Grayscale Makes Biggest Crypto ETF Push With XRP in Focus
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
     

    Advertisement

    Later, the company went on to convert Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) into an ETF.

    It is worth noting that Grayscale's ETFs were frequently viewed as bearish catalysts for the market due to their exorbitant outflows. 

    Grayscale's GDLC offers exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as more arcane cryptocurrencies such as XRP and Solana (SOL).

    If approved, the proposed ETF would provide investors with exposure to these tokens. 

    Balchunas believes that there is "wiggle room" for an ETF to have a small portion of illiquid assets. This is why believes that such a product could be potentially approved by the SEC. "If so, it would leapfrog everyone in the race to put out a combo crypto ETF," he noted. 

    Solana and XRP account only for 4.16% and 1.76% of GDLC's total holdings, respectively.

    There are several ETF applications to launch Solana and XRP ETFs in the US. However, they are highly unlikely to secure the SEC's approval in the near future. 

    #XRP News #Grayscale News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 19:04
    What Will SEC Appeal in Ripple Case? Top Legal Analyst Weighs In
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 16:01
    $100 Million Bitcoin Moves Amid SEC Scrutiny on Cumberland
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Neon EVM Adopts Network Extensions to Redefine Solana's Product Categories
    Polkadot’s flagship sub0 conference is ground zero for ecosystem’s landmark overhaul
    Unite Partners with EigenDA to Revolutionize Infrastructure for Scaling Web3 Mobile Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    First ETF with XRP Exposure Is Possible, Top Expert Says
    What Will SEC Appeal in Ripple Case? Top Legal Analyst Weighs In
    $100 Million Bitcoin Moves Amid SEC Scrutiny on Cumberland
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD