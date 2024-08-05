    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 5

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect local growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP soon?
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 15:16
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 5
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep updating new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by almost 10% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the support level of $53,550. If the candle closes far from this mark, traders may witness a local bounce back to the $56,000 zone soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $54,291 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than BTC, falling by 15.97%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of ETH has bounced off the support level of $2,132. 

    Even though it is early to think about a reversal, if the bar closes far from that mark, bulls may locally seize the initiative, which may soon lead to a test of the $2,600-$2,800 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,401 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, declining by 8.88%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has tested the $0.45 zone. At the moment, one should focus on the vital area of $0.50. Until the price is below it, bears remain more powerful than bulls. In this case, the fall might continue to the $0.40 mark.

    XRP is trading at $0.4794 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

