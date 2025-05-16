Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Death Cross at Play, Key Price Levels to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 16/05/2025 - 13:30
    XRP price shift has pushed top coin into death cross zone
    Advertisement
    XRP Death Cross at Play, Key Price Levels to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Within the last seven days, XRP has experienced price fluctuations, dropping from a peak price of $2.60 to $2.35. Investors are now monitoring the asset’s technical indicators, which suggest the current market situation has triggered a "death cross" setup.

    Advertisement

    Is XRP likely to face potential bearish trend?

    XRP’s nine-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is on a downward path, and the gap between it and the 21-day SMA is closing. The shorter-term moving average has effectively crossed below the longer-term SMA to validate the death cross on the 4H chart.

    Article image
    XRP Price Chart. Source: TradingView via CoinMarketCap

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/15/2025 - 11:09
    Four Major XRP Ledger Upgrades in Pipeline: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This signals likely bearish momentum for XRP. While it is not definitive that XRP’s price would crash, it suggests that the coin could lose momentum on the broader cryptocurrency market.

    This setup could trigger XRP's consolidation phase, which could linger for quite a while. Exiting such a bearish setup might require a major ecosystem shift.

    As of press time, XRP price was changing hands at $2.42, representing a 1.16% decline in the last 24 hours. The altcoin dropped to $2.35 before rebounding to its current level as volatility continued to impact its outlook on the crypto market.

    However, traders have remained unbothered by the volatility as trading volume increased by 31.87% to $5.42 billion within the same time frame.

    XRP’s key resistance and support levels

    XRP last traded above $3 in January and came close to breaching the resistance in early March. However, it faced rejection at $2.92 and went downward thereafter.

    Given the death cross at play, traders might need to monitor between $2.68 and $2.91, a key resistance zone. If XRP, fueled by a volume spike, breaks out above $2.68, it could trigger a potential push toward $2.87.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/15/2025 - 08:23
    XRP: Is This Ending Now? Price on Verge of U-Turn
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The $3 price remains a psychological barrier for XRP and a key level to a bullish run.

    In the meantime, $2.20 to $2.30 remains crucial support, as a drop below this range might result in further declines. Market activity, such as whale action, could easily plunge XRP deeper in value.

    #XRP
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Death Cross at Play, Key Price Levels to Watch
    Tron's USDT Supply Rocketing Like Crazy, Secures 50% Milestone
    Mind-Blowing $3,400,000,000 Bitcoin and Ethereum Expiry: Market to Explode?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD