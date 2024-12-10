Advertisement
    XRP Crashing? It's Not That Bad

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP's price drops is not that problematic
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 11:08
    The asset's price fell from its most recent peak of $2.80 to the current level of $2.20, indicating that XRP has entered a correction phase that is indicative of larger market trends. A bearish channel is forming on the chart for XRP, but this movement could be interpreted as a necessary cooling off period following a long rally

    Strong buying interest was indicated by the notable volume spike that occurred during the initial price surge; however, the recent decline in volumes suggests that the momentum has diminished. At $2.10, XRP is currently testing critical support levels. The next significant supports are located at $1.84 and $1.62. The asset's ability to stabilize or withstand additional downward pressure will be determined by these levels. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Observing the liquidation chart, the recent sell-off has caused more than $1 billion in liquidations, as overly leveraged positions are being eliminated. Although it has accelerated XRP's decline, this cascade effect also suggests that a large portion of the speculative froth is being cleared.

    Even though they are unpleasant in the short term, these kinds of occurrences frequently lead to better price action over time. The long-term outlook for XRP is cautiously optimistic, despite the bearish setup that is currently in place. Bulls might be able to regroup after the correction, particularly if XRP stays above $2.10 and sees a resurgence in buying interest. 

    With $2.50 as a crucial resistance level to keep an eye on, breaking out of the descending channel would be the first indication of recovery. Investors should proceed cautiously with XRP for the time being, monitoring both the asset's behavior close to support levels and general market trends. 

    For long-term holders, it might present alluring entry points if the correction gets deeper. The next few days are crucial for XRP's trajectory because a steeper decline could result from failing to defend important supports.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

