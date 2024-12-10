Solana (SOL) Reaches Key Level: What's Next? XRP Finds New Skyrocket Fuel? Pepe (PEPE) Becomes Meme Coin Leader

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The 26 EMA, which has traditionally served as a foundation for the rally's continuation, is now a crucial support level for Solana. For the cryptocurrency, this level, which is currently at $229, marks a significant turning point. It might open the door for another short-term upward push if Solana is able to maintain above this support.

It is incorrect to interpret the recent retracement to this support level as a bearish indication. Rather, it represents a sound correction within a continuous upward trend enabling the market to recover its strength. In recent months, Solana has shown tenacity, and its recovery from key support areas indicates that bulls are still in charge. Looking at particular price points if the 26 EMA does not hold the $210 region acts as backup support.

The immediate resistance level on the upside is $250. The bullish trend will continue if there is a breakout above this level, which might indicate a retest of the most recent high, which was close to $260. Volume patterns point to a decline during the most recent pullback, which is consistent with a normal corrective stage as opposed to a reversal. As SOL gets closer to resistance levels, a spike in buying volume could nevertheless signal fresh bullish momentum.

Additionally, the RSI is close to neutral territory, suggesting that Solana has space to expand without going into overbought territory. Further evidence for the potential for a sizable upward move in the days or weeks ahead comes from this technical setup.

XRP's fuel

Since the cryptocurrency seems to be forming a descending flag pattern, XRP is navigating through a critical phase. A possible reversal point is frequently indicated by this configuration, and for XRP it might be the beginning of another big move. Although the price is consolidating, the formation indicates that there is a chance for growth and recovery in the near future.

The given chart illustrates XRP's decline from its most recent peak of about $3. Despite its name, the pattern that is emerging on the daily timeframe is not always negative. During a longer bullish trend, descending flags frequently serve as a pause, allowing the asset to reassemble before continuing on its upward trajectory.

If the current consolidation phase ends well for XRP, this could indicate an upcoming breakout. One of the important levels to keep an eye on is the immediate resistance around $2.60, which corresponds to the flag's upper boundary. If this level is broken, XRP might move closer to $3 and perhaps even higher.

On the downside, the bullish structure will need to be maintained by support at $2.00 and $1.80. If these levels are dropped, it could indicate a more significant correction and change the positive outlook. As is common with flag patterns, the consolidation has resulted in a decline in trading volume.

Market players are holding off on making any more commitments until they see clear action. In order to verify the strength of the move, investors should keep a close eye on the volume as a breakout attempt approaches.

Pepe stands strong

Pepe has cemented its place as one of the top meme coins, considering its most recent performance. PEPE stands apart from many of its peers due to its resilience and upward momentum even in the face of minor setbacks in the larger crypto space.

Because of its constancy, it has attracted a lot of interest and established itself as a favorite among traders and investors. PEPE is regaining critical levels, according to recent price movements, laying a solid basis for possible future growth. The asset now seems to be consolidating after breaking through resistance at $0.0000240, and bullish sentiment indicates that higher levels may be within reach.

A crucial psychological and technical target for traders, $0.0000300, is the next resistance to keep an eye on. Providing investors with a safety net of $0.0000200 acts as a strong support level on the downside. PEPE's steady ascent can be ascribed to the community's ongoing interest and volume, which has helped it surpass earlier peaks.

In terms of the future, PEPE's outlook is optimistic. The amount of $0.0000350 might be the next target if the current momentum holds and PEPE breaks above $0.0000300. However, more purchases and more stable markets are needed to keep the market on this trajectory.