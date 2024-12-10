Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Reaches Key Level: What's Next? XRP Finds New Skyrocket Fuel? Pepe (PEPE) Becomes Meme Coin Leader

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market might find enough power for another surge
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Reaches Key Level: What's Next? XRP Finds New Skyrocket Fuel? Pepe (PEPE) Becomes Meme Coin Leader
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The 26 EMA, which has traditionally served as a foundation for the rally's continuation, is now a crucial support level for Solana. For the cryptocurrency, this level, which is currently at $229, marks a significant turning point. It might open the door for another short-term upward push if Solana is able to maintain above this support.

    It is incorrect to interpret the recent retracement to this support level as a bearish indication. Rather, it represents a sound correction within a continuous upward trend enabling the market to recover its strength. In recent months, Solana has shown tenacity, and its recovery from key support areas indicates that bulls are still in charge. Looking at particular price points if the 26 EMA does not hold the $210 region acts as backup support. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The immediate resistance level on the upside is $250. The bullish trend will continue if there is a breakout above this level, which might indicate a retest of the most recent high, which was close to $260. Volume patterns point to a decline during the most recent pullback, which is consistent with a normal corrective stage as opposed to a reversal. As SOL gets closer to resistance levels, a spike in buying volume could nevertheless signal fresh bullish momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Reaches Key Level: What's Next? XRP Finds New Skyrocket Fuel? Pepe (PEPE) Becomes Meme Coin Leader
    Ripple CEO Claps Back at Former SEC Official
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

    Additionally, the RSI is close to neutral territory, suggesting that Solana has space to expand without going into overbought territory. Further evidence for the potential for a sizable upward move in the days or weeks ahead comes from this technical setup.

    Advertisement

    XRP's fuel

    Since the cryptocurrency seems to be forming a descending flag pattern, XRP is navigating through a critical phase. A possible reversal point is frequently indicated by this configuration, and for XRP it might be the beginning of another big move. Although the price is consolidating, the formation indicates that there is a chance for growth and recovery in the near future. 

    The given chart illustrates XRP's decline from its most recent peak of about $3. Despite its name, the pattern that is emerging on the daily timeframe is not always negative. During a longer bullish trend, descending flags frequently serve as a pause, allowing the asset to reassemble before continuing on its upward trajectory. 

    Related
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 13:47
    Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Community With Mysterious Message: 'Lock In'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    If the current consolidation phase ends well for XRP, this could indicate an upcoming breakout. One of the important levels to keep an eye on is the immediate resistance around $2.60, which corresponds to the flag's upper boundary. If this level is broken, XRP might move closer to $3 and perhaps even higher. 

    On the downside, the bullish structure will need to be maintained by support at $2.00 and $1.80. If these levels are dropped, it could indicate a more significant correction and change the positive outlook. As is common with flag patterns, the consolidation has resulted in a decline in trading volume. 

    Market players are holding off on making any more commitments until they see clear action. In order to verify the strength of the move, investors should keep a close eye on the volume as a breakout attempt approaches.

    Pepe stands strong

    Pepe has cemented its place as one of the top meme coins, considering its most recent performance. PEPE stands apart from many of its peers due to its resilience and upward momentum even in the face of minor setbacks in the larger crypto space.

    Because of its constancy, it has attracted a lot of interest and established itself as a favorite among traders and investors. PEPE is regaining critical levels, according to recent price movements, laying a solid basis for possible future growth. The asset now seems to be consolidating after breaking through resistance at $0.0000240, and bullish sentiment indicates that higher levels may be within reach.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 13:13
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    A crucial psychological and technical target for traders, $0.0000300, is the next resistance to keep an eye on. Providing investors with a safety net of $0.0000200 acts as a strong support level on the downside. PEPE's steady ascent can be ascribed to the community's ongoing interest and volume, which has helped it surpass earlier peaks. 

    In terms of the future, PEPE's outlook is optimistic. The amount of $0.0000350 might be the next target if the current momentum holds and PEPE breaks above $0.0000300. However, more purchases and more stable markets are needed to keep the market on this trajectory.

    #Solana #XRP #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 19:59
    Ripple CEO Claps Back at Former SEC Official
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 17:58
    First Indian Public Company Buys Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Reaches Key Level: What's Next? XRP Finds New Skyrocket Fuel? Pepe (PEPE) Becomes Meme Coin Leader
    Ripple CEO Claps Back at Former SEC Official
    First Indian Public Company Buys Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD