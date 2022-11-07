XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter, CryptoLaw Founder Suggests, But There's Catch

Mon, 11/07/2022 - 11:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
CryptoLaw founder believes that there is better candidate for "currency of Twitter" than Bitcoin or DOGE
XRP Could Beat BTC and DOGE on Twitter, CryptoLaw Founder Suggests, But There's Catch
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

John Deaton, who founded CryptoLaw news media and is also a big fan of XRP, has taken to Twitter to disagree with Anthony Pompliano about Bitcoin being the only option to become the cryptocurrency of Twitter.

Instead of the flagship crypto and even Elon Musk's beloved favorite Dogecoin, Deaton stated that Ripple-affiliated XRP played this important role years before BTC.

"XRP were used for micropayments on Twitter years before BTC"

Deaton responded to a tweet by VC investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano, who suggested that if Elon Musk wants to integrate a cryptocurrency on the recently bought Twitter, the only payment network that it could be is Bitcoin — not DOGE, as many have been expecting.

Pomp believes that only Bitcoin could "handle instantaneous, global micro transactions at scale," apparently bearing in mind Lightning Network. He also reminded the community that Bitcoin has already been adopted on Twitter thanks to Bitcoin maximalist Jack Dorsey when he was Twitter CEO.

John Deaton tweeted in response that XRP was already in use on Twitter years before BTC tipping was introduced via XRPTip Bot. Here he stressed that his Bitcoin stash is larger than that of XRP.

It was blocked in 2020; however, its developer Wietse Wind made several upgrades to it, which helped him to circumvent the Twitter ban. However, currently the Twitter account of XRPTip bot remains suspended.

This happened just as Twitter was developing its own tipping service, where first Bitcoin was adopted and then Ethereum followed suit. Deaton believes it happened because Jack Dorsey, the CEO back in 2020, was against all crypto but Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, which allows for making BTC payments faster and cheaper.

Related
BNB Could Jump to $443, Here's What Should Happen First: Analyst

Deaton files amicus brief about XRP

The CryptoLaw founder stated that he had filed a motion to sumbit an amicus brief to support Ripple Labs in the battle against the SEC.

Deaton said that he had explained all this about XRP being used on Twitter and the U.S. GAO classifying the coin as a virtual currency in a decentralized payment system back in 2014.

Recently, 12 major companies have filed their amicus briefs in support of Ripple. This list includes Coinbase exchange, which became a public company in April 2021.

#XRP #Bitcoin News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/07/2022 - 14:04
Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7
11/07/2022 - 13:48
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image FTX CEO Accuses Competitor of False Rumors, Addressing Binance CEO
11/07/2022 - 13:37
FTX CEO Accuses Competitor of False Rumors, Addressing Binance CEO
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev