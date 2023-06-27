XRP Community Debates Timing of Ripple Lawsuit Summary Judgment, Shibarium Beta Hits Big Milestone, PEPE Outperforms DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple lawsuit: XRP community debates timing of summary judgment

The XRP community has recently engaged in a Twitter discussion with legal experts on the topic of the likely timing of summary judgment in the Ripple lawsuit. It all started with Mr. Huber (@Leerzeit) posting a screenshot with a result of his Google search on how long it takes for a court to review legal filings and decide on requests for summary judgment. The result on the screenshot says "one to three months," to which Huber comment ed, "Fake news." Former SEC lawyer Marc Fagel agreed with Huber, confirming that this timeline is incorrect. The discussion was then joined by CryptoLaw founder John Deaton, who wrote that Congress would not have developed the six-month rule if Federal District courts took an average of one to three months for potentially dispositive motions like summary judgment motions. Both Fagel and Deaton concurred that the most likely timeline in this case would be at least six months.

Shiba Inu: Shibarium beta smashes big transaction milestone

Shibarium beta Puppynet continues growing, demonstrating impressive results in its development since its launch on March 11. One of the latest milestones achieved by the Shibarium testnet concerns the total number of transactions, which surpassed the 24 million mark. According to Puppyscan, the current number stands at 24,910,736. In comparison, last Friday, U.Today reported the number of transactions to be 22,899,464; now, this has grown by over two million in a matter of days. The other metrics of Puppynet have also seen an increase. The total block number processed by Shibarium beta is currently 1,455,846, and the number of wallet addresses has grown to 16,980,053. Meanwhile, Shibarium builder Unification gave some updates on Puppynet, saying that the OoO/VOR for the Shibarium beta testnet is presently a work in progress (WIP).

Pepe (PEPE) outperforms Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in trading volume