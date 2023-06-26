Pepe (PEPE) Outperforms Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in Trading Volume

Mon, 06/26/2023 - 06:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
PEPE has outperformed popular counterparts Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24-hour trading volume
Pepe (PEPE) Outperforms Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in Trading Volume
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Pepe (PEPE), a relatively unknown cryptocurrency, has seen a dramatic surge in trading volume over the past 24 hours, outperforming both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Despite a dip in its price of 5.8%, Pepe's 24-hour trading volume reached a staggering $281.3 million.

The meme-inspired digital asset's market capitalization sits at $631 million, showing significant growth over the past week.

Compared to the more popular meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Pepe's trading volume has significantly exceeded expectations.

Related
Litecoin Mining Difficulty Keeps Hitting New Highs
Dogecoin, with a 24-hour trading volume of $189.2 and a market cap of $9.3 billion, fell behind Pepe despite its larger user base and popularity. Shiba Inu, another meme cryptocurrency, also trailed behind Pepe, recording a 24-hour trading volume of $100 million and a market cap of $4.6 billion.

Pepe
Image by twitter.com

Pepe's surge comes amid a week of gains for the cryptocurrency market at large. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, saw their prices increase by 14.2% and 8.8% respectively over the past week. Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume stands at $10.6 billion, and Ethereum's at $7.2 billion. 

The rise of Pepe highlights the continued popularity and unpredictable nature of meme cryptocurrencies, which often experience swift and dramatic price movements. 

The meme coin is up 64% over the past week alone. 

#PEPE Coin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Litecoin Mining Difficulty Keeps Hitting New Highs
06/25/2023 - 18:54
Litecoin Mining Difficulty Keeps Hitting New Highs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for June 25
06/25/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for June 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 25
06/25/2023 - 15:18
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk