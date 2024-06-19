Advertisement
    XRP Co-Creator Responds to Justin Bons' Controversial Blockchain Take

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz challenges Justin Bons' criticism of blockchain scalability
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 15:50
    XRP Co-Creator Responds to Justin Bons' Controversial Blockchain Take
    Justin Bons sparked controversy by claiming that layer-2 solutions do not effectively scale blockchains, and they merely divert traffic from the main chain to compete for fees. Bons argued that limiting layer-1 capacity in favor of layer-2 is a misguided approach born of corruption.

    Layer-1 blockchains, such as Ethereum, process transactions directly on the main chain, while layer-2 solutions, such as Arbitrum, build to increase transaction speed and reduce costs.

    Moreover, Bons criticized the Ethereum ecosystem for being stuck at around one million transactions per day for the past four years. He pointed out that other blockchains, such as Solana (SOL), have achieved higher transactions per second than Ethereum and all of its L2s combined. According to Bons, Ethereum has reached a scalability impasse.

    Schwartz weighs in 

    In response to Bons' comments, Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the original architects of XRP Ledger, offered a different perspective. Schwartz argued that fee competition is beneficial to users and only detrimental to those who seek to overtax transactions. 

    He emphasized that this fee competition is consistent with the ethos of decentralization and self-sovereignty that blockchain technology espouses, and contrasted it with the idea of middlemen profiting excessively from transaction fees.

    Schwartz's comments suggest that while Bons sees L2 solutions as insufficient for true scalability, the competition they bring could drive innovation and lower costs for end users. This debate underscores the ongoing tension in the blockchain community over the best path forward for scalability and user-centric fee structures.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

