    XRP vs. Ethereum: SEC Decision Ignites XRP Community's Fury

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP community outraged as SEC gives Ethereum green light
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 14:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to close its investigation into Ethereum, according to a recent announcement by Consensys, the developer behind the MetaMask wallet. 

    The company revealed that it sent a letter to the SEC in early June seeking confirmation that the May approval of a spot Ethereum ETF signaled the end of the regulatory case against the major altcoin. 

    The development has sparked mixed reactions on the crypto market. While Ethereum's apparent regulatory clearance led to a rebound in crypto prices after a prolonged decline, the XRP community has reacted with frustration and skepticism. 

    Ethereum gets SEC nod, XRP fans see red

    As one may recall, there has been a long-standing "feud" between XRP and ETH, centering on allegations that Ethereum received preferential treatment from the SEC, to the detriment of XRP and other cryptocurrencies, often referred to as "ETHGate."

    Bill Morgan, a prominent XRP enthusiast and attorney, expressed his dissatisfaction with the SEC's preferential treatment of the main altcoin. He noted that the recent decision marks Ethereum's second "free pass" from the SEC, highlighting what he sees as arbitrary and inconsistent regulatory practices.

    The controversy surrounding the Hinman speech, in which former SEC Director William Hinman stated that Ethereum was not a security, is a key point of contention. Morgan believes that this speech set a precedent that unfairly benefited ETH, while leaving Ripple, the company associated with XRP, open to legal challenges.

    Other XRP supporters echoed these sentiments, with some calling for legal action against the SEC and alleging that the Ethereum community used financial influence to secure favorable regulatory outcomes.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

