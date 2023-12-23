Advertisement
XRP Brutally Denied: Doomed to Miss Bull Run?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP failed yet again, and it is not clear what can save it
Sat, 23/12/2023 - 1:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market has been showing an explosive performance, especially the meme coin industry. However, XRP appears to be the outlier in a season when even crypto-related stocks like Coinbase have performed with more vigor.

XRP's market performance has been lackluster, failing to show signs of a bullish breakout. The absence of substantial institutional and retail support, which is often crucial for significant price movements, could be one of the main reasons behind the lack of movement. The asset's poor performance is not helped by a perceivable lack of use cases in the broader crypto ecosystem, which further aggravates investor apathy.

https://www.tradingview.com/
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

The technical outlook for XRP is equally grim. The asset has been unable to capture and sustain momentum, continuously facing resistance at key technical levels. This inability to rally, even when other cryptocurrencies have seen upticks, paints a bleak picture for XRP enthusiasts hoping for a bull run.

Considering XRP's historical performance and current market sentiment, the prognosis for a bullish surge is not promising. Scenarios that might offer a glimmer of hope, such as a favorable resolution to Ripple Labs' ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seem insufficient to alter its trajectory significantly. Even if Ripple were to emerge victorious or settle favorably, past trends suggest that such legal victories have not translated into sustained market rallies for XRP.

The fundamental issues run deep. The cryptocurrency market is evolving, with new assets and ecosystems emerging that offer clear use cases and robust community support. XRP, in contrast, has struggled to carve out a definitive niche for itself beyond the cross-border payments sector, where competition is fierce and regulatory scrutiny is high.

Even a win in the legal arena might not be the panacea investors hope for. The market has previously shrugged off such victories, indicating that legal outcomes alone may not be enough to drive substantial investor interest. Without a clear and compelling use case, institutional backing or retail excitement, XRP's chances of joining a potential bull run are slim.

Ethereum ready to run?

Ethereum has recently shown commendable performance on the charts. An analysis of the provided Ethereum chart illustrates a successful breakout, with the asset now moving upward, seemingly without impediment. This upward trajectory is a welcome change for investors who have weathered the volatility endemic to the cryptocurrency markets.

The chart shows Ethereum maintaining a steady climb, trading above its moving averages – a bullish indicator suggesting sustained investor confidence. The moving averages act as support levels, providing a safety net against potential downturns. While the ascent is evident, it is crucial to note that Ethereum is not exhibiting the same growth magnitude seen on assets like Solana, which recently experienced rapid price increases.

Analysts remain optimistic about Ethereum's potential for an explosive price performance in the foreseeable future. Ethereum's ecosystem, particularly its layer-2 (L2) networks such as Optimism and Arbitrum, is bustling with activity. These networks are designed to enhance Ethereum's scalability by handling transactions off the main chain, thereby reducing fees and speeding up transaction times.

The increasing adoption and development activity on these L2 solutions indicate a robust and expanding infrastructure, which could be a precursor to significant price movements for Ethereum.

The Relative Strength Index on the chart is in a healthy range, suggesting that while the asset is gaining momentum, it is not yet overbought – a scenario that could limit potential rallies. This leaves Ethereum with great room for growth, as it is not facing immediate resistance from overvaluation.

The excitement surrounding Ethereum's L2 activity cannot be overstated. As the DeFi and broader dApp landscapes continue to mature, Ethereum stands to benefit from the innovations and efficiencies these L2 solutions provide.

#XRP #Ethereum
