Advertisement
AD

XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP has experienced its most substantial token burn in two months, with 5,995 tokens incinerated yesterday — a remarkable 176.5% increase from previous day's tally
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 14:40
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a notable development reported by XRP Scan, XRP Ledger witnessed an unprecedented surge in token burns, marking the highest activity in the last two months. The data shows a staggering 5,995 XRP tokens burned on Tuesday, signaling a significant uptick in the blockchain's performance.

Advertisement

The focal point of this remarkable milestone revolves around the remarkable surge, eclipsing any burn activity observed in the past two months. 

Tuesday's conclusion saw a total of 3,403 XRP tokens burned as commissions within the XRPL. However, by the close of the following day, this figure had skyrocketed, boasting an astonishing 176.5% increase.

Advertisement
""
Source: XRP Scan

This surge in token burning not only demonstrates a robust demand for XRP but also raises questions about the driving forces behind this sudden uptick. 

One may attribute this surge to various factors, including increased transactional activity within the XRP ecosystem and growing interest from market participants. The spike in burn rates may also indicate a heightened level of engagement and confidence in XRP as a valuable digital asset.

Related
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability

As XRP continues to make headlines with this impressive performance, the community and investors are keenly watching for further developments. The XRP Ledger's latest feat of recording the hottest burn in two months positions XRP as a cryptocurrency to watch.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
2023/12/21 14:39
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
2023/12/21 14:39
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
2023/12/21 14:39
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Killer Whales Are Backing Down
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Killer Whales Are Backing Down
Glassnode Cofounders Set $2.5K Target for Ethereum's Ambitious Push
Glassnode Cofounders Set $2.5K Target for Ethereum's Ambitious Push
Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 by February, Jihan Wu's Matrixport Predicts, If This Happens
Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 by February, Jihan Wu's Matrixport Predicts, If This Happens
Vitalik Buterin Just Sold Trillions of Memes: Here's How Much He Earned
Vitalik Buterin Just Sold Trillions of Memes: Here's How Much He Earned
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Burn Soars by Over 400% as SHIB Eyes Further Gains
Polkadot (DOT) Records Transaction Blow up, What Is Happening?
Polkadot (DOT) Records Transaction Blow up, What Is Happening?
Show all
Advertisement
AD