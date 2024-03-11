Bitcoin Shows 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction Possible; SHIB Lead Issues Crucial BONE Call, Vitalik Buterin Shares Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today summarized its top three news stories about the most important crypto events over the past weekend, check them out.

Bitcoin (BTC) displays "overheating signal," major correction possible

Despite Bitcoin exploring new highs, CryptoQuant analytics platform is warning market participants that the largest crypto could experience a major correction soon. In a recent X thread , the analytics platform shared some factors backing the case, underscoring "the Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator has flagged an Overheated-Bull phase as prices soared above $65K." Another factor mentioned is miners being overpaid as profitability jumped to the highest level since December 2023. Additionally, CryptoQuant highlighted that traders' unrealized profit margins have reached 57%, which is historically associated with upcoming corrections as traders are bound to take profits eventually. While the platform has not offered its insights into how steep Bitcoin might fall with the impending correction, its founder and CEO Ki Young Ju shared earlier that Bitcoin is likely not going to return to its spot BTC ETF listing price around $46,376.

Shytoshi Kusama issues crucial BONE call to Shiba Inu community

On Saturday , March 9, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to X platform to urge the SHIB community to vote for the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token as it stands a chance to be listed on the Binance Futures platform. Last week, Binance unveiled a new tool dubbed Binance Futures Next, which allows the community to cast votes for the tokens they want to see listed on the Binance Futures market. At the moment of writing, BONE is ranked fifth on the platform by picks, which comprise 49,205. It is trailing behind Delysium (182,296 picks), Milady Meme Coin (121,755 picks), Baby Doge Coin (67,842 picks) and Metis (65,400). Kusama then added in his next X post that since not all countries can take part in the voting, he urges the SHIB army to press on and help the token to get to first place. Boosted by the news of the potential Binance listing, BONE soared by more than 23% on Friday. Currently, BONE is trading at $1.10, down 0.12% over the past 24 hours.

Vitalik Buterin opens up on Ethereum's strategy against quantum attacks