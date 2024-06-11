Advertisement
AD

    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Keep an eye on the latest updates in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 16:32
    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    XRP attracts $1.2 million inflow amid altcoin market doldrums

    As recently reported by CoinShares, in the past week, XRP attracted inflows of $1.2 million. This surge is a stark contrast to the subdued activity seen on the broader altcoin market. In comparison to XRP, other altcoins cannot boast such major inflows; Solana, Litecoin and Chainlink experienced inflows of $0.7 million, while Binance received only $0.2 million. Notably, XRP is displaying a weekly trend of growing inflows; the week prior to last, XRP received $0.8 million, up from $0.4 million the week earlier. There could be a number of reasons behind the influx of XRP, including a change in investor interest, but the exact cause for this remains unknown. At the moment of writing, XRP is trading at $0.4819, down 4.17% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

    40 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in spotlight as bulls and bears clash

    Based on Shiba Inu's current price action, the dog-themed meme coin might be approaching a crucial support level of 40 trillion SHIB tokens. Per IntoTheBlock's data, 51,350 addresses are holding 40.08 trillion SHIB in the range between $0.000019 and $0.000023, which is extremely close to the current market price of $0.0000232. The 40 trillion token range has emerged as a critical support for Shiba Inu; if this support holds, it could serve as a foundation for a potential price rebound. On the other hand, should the support fail, SHIB could face further downward pressure, potentially to $0.000014. A high-stakes battle between bulls and bears has put the 40 trillion SHIB support level at the forefront right now, as each is trying to push the price in their favor. The outcome of this battle may determine the short-term price trajectory of SHIB. However, it remains to be seen who will be the winner.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support

    Related
    Sun, 06/09/2024 - 11:35
    Shiba Inu Issues Major Wallet Alert for All SHIB Holders
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano (ADA) dominating social media discussions

    Data provided by Santiment shows that Cardano is leading the race in terms of social media engagement. Such a boost in activity among social media users is caused by the recent announcement from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson; as previously reported by U.Today, Hoskinson shared in his X post on June 9 that the network was on the verge of the Chang hard fork. According to the founder, the hard fork is expected to be the most important development for Cardano as well as the industry as a whole. Hoskinson's optimism sparked vivid discussions on social media, with many users supporting his bullish view. However, this buzz has not resulted in any significant advancement for ADA's price. At the moment of writing, ADA is changing hands at $0.419, down 6.42% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Jun 11, 2024 - 16:26
    Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    Jun 11, 2024 - 16:26
    ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image 4.3 Trillion Dormant SHIB Go to Coinbase as Key Shiba Inu Metric Soars 2,814%
    Jun 11, 2024 - 16:26
    4.3 Trillion Dormant SHIB Go to Coinbase as Key Shiba Inu Metric Soars 2,814%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer Level Security
    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow, 40 Trillion SHIB in Spotlight As Bulls and Bears Clash, Cardano Dominating Social Media Discussions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Major Spot Ethereum ETF Update to Come This Week: Details
    ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD