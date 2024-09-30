    XRP at $100: Community Goes Crazy in X Poll

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Crypto exchange Bitrue asked X users about their price targets for XRP
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 12:36
    XRP at $100: Community Goes Crazy in X Poll
    The community of XRP-friendly centralized exchange Bitrue shared its opinions on price targets for XRP cryptocurrency. While the majority of commentators posted ridiculous super-bullish predictions, the voices of bears can also be heard.

    XRP price goals by community: "Fun starts at $100"

    One hundred dollars is the most popular price target for XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency. Such opinion was shared by crypto holders in a public poll launched on X by Bitrue, a large centralized exchange. 

    Today, Sept. 30, 2024, a major exchange, which is particularly popular among XRP army members, asked X followers about the potential goals for the XRP price.

    One hundred dollars ($100) and $1,000 are the most popular "bullish" price targets for XRP cheerleaders. Some of them even see XRP crypto rocketing to five-digit waters.

    The fun starts at $100 but $1000 feels about right to me.

    Also, many speakers foresee XRP reaching the $10-$30 zone. Most cautious speakers suppose that XRP should reach $1-$3 in the coming bullish cycle.

    Mostly, these statements should be taken with a grain of salt. Should XRP reach $100, its supply would be worth about $5.7 trillion. It is 143% higher than the total capitalization of the crypto market right now, and more than 4.5x larger compared to Bitcoin's (BTC) current market cap.

    XRP erases all weekend gains, loses 4% in one hour

    At the same time, some supporters remain pessimistic about the asset's prospects. Many said that even at current prices, XRP looks overbought, and the worst is yet to come.

    In recent hours, XRP lost all the gains it had achieved over the weekend. In less than one hour, its price dropped from $0.66 to $0.627 on major spot exchanges.

    As covered by U.Today previously, XRP logged its highest weekly high in months.

    For some time, it even replaced USDC stablecoin as the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap. As of now, its aggregated supply is valued at $35,66 billion.

