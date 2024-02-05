XRP Army Honored by Major Exchange

Advertisement

Uphold has announced the launch of an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) collection, the XRP Army Badge NFTs.

This initiative has been crafted in collaboration with XPUNKS, pioneers of the XRP Ledger's first NFT series. It aims to celebrate and reward the loyalty of its community members.

Eligibility for minting these unique digital assets is reserved for individuals who successfully submitted their XRPL wallet addresses before the cut-off date on Jan. 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

Claiming your XRP Army badge NFT

The process to claim these badge NFTs has been designed to be straightforward, ensuring that members of the XRP Army can secure their digital tokens with ease.

To be eligible, participants must have their XRPL wallet pre-funded with at least 20 XRP to cover the necessary base amount and transaction fees.

Following a simple series of steps involving wallet connection and transaction confirmation on the nft.onxrp.com platform, members can mint their XRP Army Badge NFT.

The badge's design and rank are determined by the individual's final standing within the Uphold XRP Army.

Digital art and finance

As reported by U.Today, the XRP Ledger introduced native support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the activation of the XLS-20 amendment.

This development marked a significant milestone for developers and creators, thus enabling the efficient creation of NFTs on the XRP Ledger without compromising its performance capabilities.

By leveraging the XRP Ledger for this initiative, Uphold and XPUNKS are showcasing the flexibility and utility of blockchain technology beyond simple transactions.

It's a step that signifies the merging paths of digital art and finance, where loyalty and participation within a community are rewarded in innovative and tangible ways.