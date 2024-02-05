Advertisement
XRP Army Honored by Major Exchange

article image
Alex Dovbnya
This initiative aims to acknowledge and reward the loyalty of its community members
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 18:16
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Uphold has announced the launch of an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) collection, the XRP Army Badge NFTs. 

This initiative has been crafted in collaboration with XPUNKS, pioneers of the XRP Ledger's first NFT series. It aims to celebrate and reward the loyalty of its community members. 

Eligibility for minting these unique digital assets is reserved for individuals who successfully submitted their XRPL wallet addresses before the cut-off date on Jan. 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

Claiming your XRP Army badge NFT

The process to claim these badge NFTs has been designed to be straightforward, ensuring that members of the XRP Army can secure their digital tokens with ease. 

To be eligible, participants must have their XRPL wallet pre-funded with at least 20 XRP to cover the necessary base amount and transaction fees. 

Following a simple series of steps involving wallet connection and transaction confirmation on the nft.onxrp.com platform, members can mint their XRP Army Badge NFT. 

The badge's design and rank are determined by the individual's final standing within the Uphold XRP Army.

Digital art and finance   

As reported by U.Today, the XRP Ledger introduced native support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the activation of the XLS-20 amendment. 

This development marked a significant milestone for developers and creators, thus enabling the efficient creation of NFTs on the XRP Ledger without compromising its performance capabilities.

By leveraging the XRP Ledger for this initiative, Uphold and XPUNKS are showcasing the flexibility and utility of blockchain technology beyond simple transactions. 

It's a step that signifies the merging paths of digital art and finance, where loyalty and participation within a community are rewarded in innovative and tangible ways.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

