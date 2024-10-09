Advertisement
    XRP Architect Speaks out on BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    New HBO documentary on Bitcoin named software developer Peter Todd as Satoshi
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 12:03
    XRP Architect Speaks out on BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    In a recent discussion on X (formerly Twitter), David Schwartz, Ripple CTO and one of the key architects behind XRP Ledger, addressed long-standing speculations about his involvement with Bitcoin's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    A new HBO documentary about Bitcoin's origins argues that Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of BTC, is most likely Canadian software developer Peter Todd.

    Called "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery," the 100-minute video released on Tuesday comprises interviews with several people who have been engaged with Bitcoin since the beginning, including long-time Satoshi contender Adam Back, investor Roger Ver, Samson Mow and Peter Todd.

    Reacting to the HBO documentary, an X user asked Schwartz directly: "Didn't you know and work with all of these guys, David? No mention of you in this documentary." The user referred to the people closely involved in Bitcoin's creation.  Schwartz responded, "Not really, I didn't get involved until mid-2011."

    When rumors of him being Satoshi began to surface in 2020, Schwartz stated that it was plausible to believe he was one of the individuals involved in the invention of Bitcoin, but he was not.

    The Ripple CTO claims he may have been a member of "Satoshi" — a group that created Bitcoin — and also that he first learned about the world's first cryptocurrency later, in 2011.

    Satoshi remains unknown 

    The whitepaper explaining Bitcoin was released in 2008, and the Bitcoin network went live in 2009.

    Since the inception of Bitcoin in January 2009, there has been significant discussion over who Satoshi Nakamoto is, whether a person or a group. Over the years, several publications have speculated that Satoshi Nakamoto could be anyone and everyone.

    Even if Satoshi Nakamoto has not been heard of since 2011, he or they are still important. Satoshi Nakamoto's wallets contain approximately one million Bitcoin, which is worth over $62.4 billion at current pricing.

    Cullen Hoback, the HBO documentary's author, guessed that Peter Todd is Satoshi Nakamoto based on circumstantial evidence, such as postings from an early Bitcoin forum; Todd has personally denied this. 

    #Bitcoin #XRP
