Advertisement
AD

    XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP transfer comes at time when market is on edge
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 14:04
    XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, an intriguing movement of 19 million XRP has been spotted, stirring discussions amid a period of price suspense.

    Advertisement

    As the cryptocurrency market navigates through a phase of anticipation and speculation, a notable transaction involving 19 million XRP has captured the attention of the crypto community.

    This substantial movement, worth millions of dollars, raises questions about the intentions behind the transfer and its implications for the market. The XRP transfer from Bitget, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, to Binance adds to intrigue surrounding the move.

    Related
    XRP Forms Death Cross: Details

    The transaction was detected by blockchain data trackers and immediately sparked interest due to its size and timing. According to crypto data tracker Whale Alert, 19,859,999 XRP worth $10,002,927 was transferred from Bitget to Binance.

    The XRP transfer comes at a time when the market is on edge, with investors closely watching price moves for signs of what will happen next. While the exact purpose of the transfer remains undisclosed, it is not uncommon for large sums of XRP to be moved to support the liquidity needs of exchanges.

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.46% in the last 24 hours to $0.504 as the market continued to struggle.

    After reaching a low of $0.423 on April 13, XRP has generally stabilized in a price range of $0.464 to $0.57. The formation of a death cross, which has historically served as major or interim price bottoms for XRP, adds to price expectations.

    Related
    1 Billion XRP Grants: Ripple Celebrates Evolution of XRPL Community Support

    That being said, a break over the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 might be the first sign of strength for the XRP price, triggering a new bullish rise toward $0.668 and eventually $0.744.

    On the other hand, support is envisaged around $0.46, a level that has halted XRP price declines twice since mid-April. If declines persist, XRP price might aim for the $0.42 level next as support.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    2024/05/12 13:59
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Is Gemini About to List Cardano?
    2024/05/12 13:59
    Is Gemini About to List Cardano?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium
    2024/05/12 13:59
    267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the PUC (Parallel Universe Coin) Listing on XT
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    Is Gemini About to List Cardano?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD