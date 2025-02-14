Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 15:17
    Advertisement
    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP rose 6.57% to $2.72. A significant increase in on-chain activity coincides with this price increase as the volume of XRP payments soars to 845 million. Now the question is whether this surge is a temporary anomaly or an indication of ongoing bullish momentum

    Advertisement

    With XRP breaking through important moving averages, the recent price action demonstrates a robust recovery from the $2.20 support level. A rise in trading volume has coincided with the price increase, suggesting that market players are actively acquiring the asset. A move toward $3.00 may be imminent if XRP can overcome the next significant resistance level, which is located at $2.85. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With 845 million XRP moved between accounts, XRP Ledger shows a significant increase in payment volume. An increase in on-chain activity of this nature frequently indicates institutional or whale movement, which could indicate a number of things. 

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC Acknowledging XRP ETF Proposal
    SEC Just Sent ‘Enormous Message’ About XRP

    If the accumulation from major players is driving these transactions, XRP may be preparing for another surge. A rise in the volume of payments could also indicate that XRP is becoming more widely used for international transactions.  The price impact may be negligible if the increase in payments is mostly the result of internal fund reorganization.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for February 14
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 08:49
    XRP Price Prediction for February 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    XRP might find it difficult to continue its upward trajectory in the absence of consistent buying pressure. Although XRP needs to maintain above $2.16 to validate its strength, the short-term outlook is still cautiously optimistic. Price retracements below $2.50 could signal the start of another consolidation phase if momentum wanes. 

    XRP's volatility might see a surge in upcoming weeks, especially if intitutional interest follows. Traders might see a substantial volume and resistance levels surge as XRP's long-term potential is reaching the majority of investors.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:05
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 14:39
    XRP Overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) in One-Hour Liquidation, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    XRP Overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) in One-Hour Liquidation, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD