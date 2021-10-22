leaderboard
Will Smith's Son, Rapper and Actor Jaden Smith, Posts Mysterious "ETH" Tweet

Fri, 10/22/2021 - 09:04
Arman Shirinyan
Jaden Smith joins the crypto-celebrity list with two tweets in a row
The "Icon" author, rapper, Hollywood actor and mega-star, Will Smith's son Jaden Smith, has posted a mysterious "ETH" tweet that followed a "Web3" publication shortly after.

The purpose behind the two tweets has not been disclosed, but it is most likely tied to the rising popularity of the two industries. Previously, Ethereum's price has reached the new ATH, which might have caught the famous rapper's attention.

Both crypto-related tweets have been warmly welcomed by the audience, collecting approximately 8,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter. In the comment section of the Web3 tweet, Jaden said that he actually owns an NFT just like his industry partner Snoop Dog.

With the rapid price increase of the Bitcoin, DeFi and NFT industries, more celebrities are exploring cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. In addition to giving significant investment returns, digital assets technologies may potentially change the banking, finance and art industries in the future.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

