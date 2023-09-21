Why Is Immutable (IMX) up 32% Today?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With Bitcoin (BTC) leading the broader digital currency ecosystem on a bearish track, altcoins that are moving in the opposite direction are generally receiving more attention on the market today. Immutable (IMX) is currently at the top of the ladder when it comes to daily price gains as the token has soared as high as 32.07% to peg its spot trading price at $0.714.

IMX 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The current price outlook can be seen as a major success story for Immutable, seeing as it is a mid-cap coin that has traded below the $0.550 price range for a very long time. The trigger has been a major source of speculation on the market, as there has been no major upgrade or partnership unveiled by the core team behind the protocol.

While these may, however, be absent, Immutable has been piloting a lot of ecosystem initiatives that are potentially driving interest in the community across the board. While it unveiled its zkEVM protocol on testnet back in August, it has continued to double down on its core offerings to make game building very seamless for all.

In recent times, Immutable has been championing the global expansion of its products and innovations to new regions. With Japan currently the rendezvous point, the protocol has been seeing enhanced engagement from key technological hubs around the world.

Growing Immutable turnover

Since its inception, Immutable has indeed positioned itself as a vibrant protocol to help advance the evolution of blockchain-based gaming. Over the years, the protocol has been able to double down on its turnover, which has grown as much as 10x with a recent partnership with Polygon.

A lot of emerging innovative platforms like Mintable have also embraced the uniqueness of Immutable to help advance their ultimate growth agenda. With the current outlook, Immutable appears to be growing in the aftermath of its accrued fundamentals.