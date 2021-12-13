Mintable NFT Platform Integrates Immutable X Layer 2 Scaling Solution: Details

Mon, 12/13/2021 - 14:30
Vladislav Sopov
Leading NFT marketplace Mintable will advance its technology stack with Immutable X scalability instruments
Mintable NFT Platform Integrates Immutable X Layer 2 Scaling Solution: Details
Immutable X, a pioneering Layer 2 solution for Ethereum focused on NFT-centric use cases, is now integrated by mainstream digital collectibles marketplace Mintable.

Mintable integrates Immutable X

According to a joint official announcement shared by the two teams, Mintable one-stop shop for NFTs starts supporting Immutable X, a StarkWare-based Ethereum (ETH) scalability solution.

Following this integration, second-layer scaling techniques will be available on Mintable. Users will be able to deposit their Ethers (ETH) and supported ERC-20 tokens with no extra fees in a lightning-fast manner.

This collaboration will reduce barriers for new and existing users as it makes the interaction between Ethereum's mainnet and second-layer scalability platform frictionless.

More than 24 million totally carbon-neutral and gas-free non-fungible tokens will be available for 10 million Mintable users from all over the globe.

Changing the narrative for scalability in NFTs

Jiawen Ngeow, chief operating officer of Mintable, is certain that this partnership will significantly advance the accessibility of the platform for NFT enthusiasts with various levels of expertise in crypto:

Accessibility has always been at the heart of what we do here at Mintable.This partnership brings us a step closer to our vision of making Mintable the most accessible and cost effective place for buying and selling NFTs in the world.

The Immutable X solution will supercharge the entire suite of solutions available for Mintable clients, including gasless minting, batch minting, royalties and credit card purchases for NFTs.

Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable, emphasizes that the collaboration with Mintable is a boost for his ecosystem and its massive adoption:

This partnership is a tremendous addition to our growing Immutable X’s ecosystem. We want to be everywhere NFT fans are and Mintable’s dedication to break new ground in empowering audiences with smart contracts is mind-blowing. We are excited to welcome these communities and work with Mintable to scale NFTmarketplaces.

As covered by U.Today previously, Immutable X recently partnered with first-ever digital rights tokenization platform Eterlast.

#NFT News
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

