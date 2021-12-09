Eterlast NFT Project Partners with Immutable X Layer 2 Platform: Details

With new partnership, NFTs with top music and sports stars will be minted in resource-efficient gas-free manner

Eterlast is a platform designed to create "branded" NFTs featuring top-notch cinema stars, leading athletes and iconic movies and photos.

Eterlast has entered into a partnership with Immutable X

According to a press release shared with U.Today, NFT studio Eterlast has inked a partnership with Immutable X, an NFT-centric Layer 2 solution.

Image by Eterlast

Two teams will collaborate in building a new type of non-fungible tokens, i.e., legit tokens featuring sports, music and art stars. Eterlast does so by using the rights for their images in a regulatory-compliant manner.

Joan Roure, CEO and founder of Eterlast, stresses the paramount importance of this collaboration for the progress of his product and for the engagement of sports and music fans:

The blockchain is reinventing the way we consume digital goods. For the first time in 20 years the most iconic media and sport brands are opening their rights to new partners, and our intention is to bring these rights to life through compelling NFT platforms, where fans can enjoy, play, earn, collect, and trade them. We are bringing the content that we consume on a daily basis to the metaverse through unique NFT experiences.

Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable, is certain that the new releases in collaboration with Eterlast will improve the UX/UI of the entire NFT segment for both creators and traders:

We're thrilled Eterlast has chosen us to help bring brands onboard the open internet of the metaverse: Ethereum. Immutable makes it ridiculously easy for anyone to build in hours via APIs, and seamless for buyers to trade on every supported marketplace, while ensuring a completely carbon neutral impact.

First NFTs will be released in mid-2022

Based on the estimations of Eterlast representatives, the first NFTs on the novel platform will go live in Q2-Q3, 2022. The progress of Eterlast is backed by one of the top-tier early-stage funds, Founders Factory.

The platform is now in talks with the largest media companies and copyright owners from the segment of sports to ensure that the release of NFTs will not violate copyright.

Immutable X is a second-layer scalability solution for the Ethereum (ETH) network. It utilizes Starkware, one of the leading scaling techniques that allows users to achieve notable milestones in speed and throughput.

The platform works with zero extra gas fees and handles 9,000 transactions per second while all of its operations are 100% carbon-neutral.