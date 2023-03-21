Polygon Network (MATIC), Immutable (IMX) Introduce Joint ZK-Powered Solution

Immutable zkEVM is set to launch in coming months as 'Home of Gaming in Web3' on Ethereum (ETH)

The new release will lower the barrier to entry for Ethereum-based gaming apps and make the processes of tech development more robust and cost-efficient. Also, it is set to attract new liquidity to the Web3 games sphere as a whole.

Polygon Network (MATIC) will supercharge new-gen platform for game devs: What is Immutable zkEVM?

Per the official announcement made by the Polygon Network (MATIC) team yesterday, March 20, 2023, Immutable zkEVM, a novel EVM-compatible ZK-rollup fueled by Polygon (MATIC) tech and integrated with Immutable (IMX) platform, will kick off in mainnet in the coming months.

This is the first-ever dedicated solution for blockchain gaming engineering based on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and the zkEVM concept. The documentation for testing has already been published by Immutable (IMX) on its official website.

zkEVM technology replaces EVM-compatibility with EVM-equivalence, allowing developers to literally copy the Ethereum (ETH) code and deploy it on the cheapest and fastest blockchains. It is expected to change the narratives in Web3 development.

Ryan Wyatt, president of Polygon Labs, highlights the importance of the collaboration with Immutable (IMX) for the progress of the GameFi and dApps ecosystem:

Partnering with Immutable is a monumental step forward in our mission to empower developers and enable users to truly own their in-game assets. By leveraging Immutable's top world-class gaming platform, game development becomes seamless, allowing for the creation of rich and unique gaming experiences.

Immutable zkEVM will unlock new opportunities for independent developers and heavyweight gaming studios alike.

zkEVM race accelerates in 2023

Robbie Ferguson, Immutable president and co-founder, is sure that the introduction of zkEVM will increase the turnover of Ethereum (ETH) gaming applications:

By combining the #1 web3 gaming platform – currently serving hundreds of game studios and millions of players – with Polygon’s best-in-class zkEVM technology, we are building an Ethereum-centric gaming ecosystem that is poised to take Web3 mainstream and bring digital ownership to millions of people around the world. Billions of dollars of skins are sold each year with no rights for players - we’re changing that so players are in control, and ownership is the expectation.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon zkEVM is set to go live in mainnet beta next week. It will be the fastest and cheapest Ethereum (ETH) scaler: it will be able to process 10,000 transactions per $1.

Meanwhile, another Ehereum (ETH) L2 scaling start-up, Scroll, is also getting closer to the release of its ZK-infrastructure with a fresh $50 million fundraising round.